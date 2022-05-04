Luke Bryan Announces the Return of His Farm Tour

Luke Bryan’s farm tour is returning for its thirteenth year this September. The country superstar will once again partner with Bayer to visit six family farms for a show like no other.

The Georgia native took to Facebook for the tour announcement saying: “I look forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer.”

With the shows, Bryan will aid his #HeresToTheFarmer campaign he started with Bayer in 2015. The initiative strives to provide one meal to a person in need through Feeding American for every use of the hashtag.

Bryan selected a host of special guests for the tour – Riley Green, Jameson Rodgers, The Peach Pickers, and DJ Rock.

The unique shows will take place during a two-week break in Bryan’s larger “Raised Up Right Tour.” Stops include Monroeville, IN; Murdock, NE; Mechanicsburg, OH; Boone, IA; Fowlerville, MI; and Eyota, MN.

Since its inception in 2009, over 100,000 fans have attended the farm tour. Bryan also awards scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. More than 60 scholarships have been awarded so far.

“It has allowed communities who don’t normally get a concert in their areas to experience a fun night in their backyard all while lifting up the American farmer,” Bryan shared in a statement. “Small town and farming pretty much sum up my childhood. It is my way of life and I know it is a way of life for so many. It is truly the highlight of my year for me and my whole team.”

General admission tickets will be on sale from tomorrow (May 5) with exclusive pre-sale tickets available now. You can check out more information on the tour, HERE.

Bryan will spend the rest of the summer on his “Raised Up Right Tour, which is set to kick off on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia, and end in Jacksonville, Florida on October 28.

LUKE BRYAN FARM TOUR 2022 DATES

September 15 @ Highland Farms in Monroeville, IN

September 16 @ SpringFork Farms in Mechanicsburg, OH

September 17 @ Kubiak Family Farms in Fowlersville, MI

September 22 @ Stock Hay & Grain Farm in Murdock, NE

September 23 @ Ziel Farm in Boone, IA

September 24 @ Gar-Lin Dairy in Eyota, MN

Photo courtesy of Marbaloo