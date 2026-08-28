Luke Bryan’s Faith Takes Center Stage on the Closing Track of ‘Signs’

On the verge of releasing his first studio album in nearly two years, Luke Bryan was once again teasing fans with a sample of Signs. Scheduled to hit streaming platforms on September 18, the country singer already promoted the album with the lead single “Country and She Knows It.” But with Signs only a few weeks away, he decided to get fans excited with just a snippet of his latest song “Praying by the Rules.”

Always finding ways to weave his faith into his music, Bryan started a tradition of ending his albums with a track centered on his religion. Back in 2024, when Mind of a Country Boy was released, the singer placed “Jesus ‘Bout My Kids” at the end. Add that to his collaboration with Lionel Richie for a special performance of “Jesus Is Love” on American Idol, the hitmaker was making sure his faith remained at the heart of his music.

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As for “Praying by the Rules,” Bryan considered it to be more than a song. In the caption, he wrote, “‘Praying By The Rules’ is a special one. We all got on our own relationship with the Lord. It ain’t about being perfect, it’s about showing up as you are.”

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Luke Bryan Just Having Fun With Country Music Career

Excited to finally see the project come to life, Bryan expressed his love for how it turned out. Although fans will have to wait, he insisted, “It is always a great day when I get the chance to release new music. I’ve been working on this album for the past year, and I just love how it turned out. I was able to co-write a few, then turn to the writers in Nashville to round them out.”

While Bryan was the voice behind the songs, he never forgot the people who made his dream a reality. “I feel like my fans have always let me record songs that make you feel good, so I went into this album wanting everyone to just have fun.”

With Bryan ready to have some fun, he kept his faith center stage. And that was no accident. “It’s been really in my head about being solid in your faith for many, many years. I think your small-town values and small-town work ethic and what you learned in the church and your family and your neighbors carries me through life the rest of my life.”

Bryan might have wanted fans to have fun with Signs, but he also saved room for something more personal. And with “Praying by the Rules” closing the album, the tradition continued.

(Photo by Jamie Schramm/Variety via Getty Images)