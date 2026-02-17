Luke Bryan Tells Former Top 24 ‘American Idol’ Contestant “I’m a Real Big Fan of Yours” as She Auditions Again

Mary Jo Young is giving American Idol another shot. During the season’s final night of auditions, the 24-year-old Ohio native returned for her redemption arc.

Videos by American Songwriter

Young previously appeared on season 19 of American Idol in 2021. That appearance marked the first time Young had ever performed publicly. Despite that, she made it all the way to the Top 24.

“When it came to an end,” Young told the cameras, “it was a good kick the baby bird out of its nest, because I needed to go and grow.”

In the years since her initial Idol stint, Young has continued to work on her craft. She’s been busy touring, and opening for artists including Alex Warren and Jessie Murph.

“I feel like a new person,” Young said. “… I think my confidence has definitely grown too. I wanted to come back to American Idol, because I learned the most being on the show than I have on any tour.”

Mary Jo Young Returns to American Idol

For her second chance on Idol, Young performed her own song, “Don’t Call Me.”

“I liked it a lot. I liked the song a lot,” Underwood said. “Your voice, it’s got a different kind of tone to it, but it’s got some power under it when you start going for the higher stuff. A lot of personality in you, and in your voice as well.”

Richie was also a fan, noting, “I tell people who want to get in the business, ‘It ain’t about singing. It’s about surviving.’ If you can get through that, that’s the key. I think you’re doing quite well surviving here. It sounds great.”

Bryan, meanwhile, was impressed with Young’s growth since her last time on the show.

“There is a different air of confidence to you that’s totally new. We’re glad you came back around,” he said. “I’m glad to see your face again ‘cause I was a real big fan of yours.”

With that, Young earned three yeses and her Golden Ticket to Hollywood Week.

“I’m much more prepared,” she told the cameras. “This Golden Ticket shows me it’s always good to get back up and try again. I’m really proud of myself for it.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless

