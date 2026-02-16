Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ on Tonight (February 16, 2026)? Streaming Options & Start Time

While still navigating the audition process, fans of American Idol have already watched singers like Jackie Bluebird and Kutter Bradley win over the judges. But even with Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood showering the singers in praise, the competition is just getting started. With the audition phase of season 24 underway, here are all the details about tonight’s episode, if it is new, and what to expect.

Only a few episodes in, and season 24 has already proved to be one of the best seasons yet. With Underwood returning for a second season, she continues to extend her legacy on the show. And for contestants like Trew the Star, they received high marks from the singer who used the singing competition to launch a career that brought her a mountain of success. But again, what about tonight?

Don’t worry, there is a new episode of American Idol airing tonight on ABC. Not wanting to lose the momentum, the judges will return to their seats for another round of auditions. Having the task of finding the next American Idol in a sea of aspiring artists, the judges had the chance to meet Trew the Star.

The Contestant Who Fell In Love With Music Thanks To ‘American Idol’

Marking the 24th season of American Idol, Trew shared his first memory of falling in love with music. And according to the singer, “My first memory of music — me and my mom used to watch American Idol. That was my first memory of loving music.” At 24 years old, Trew was born in 2001. In June 2002, American Idol aired its first episode.

As for his audition, Trew decided to cover Sam Cooke’s “Nothing Can Change This Love.” And much like his heartfelt story, his voice moved the judges. Underwood insisted, “You have a commanding voice, but my favorite part was your delivery,” Carrie added. “You weren’t trying to barrel over the song. You were telling a story — and it was completely believable.”

Agreeing with Underwood, Bryan added, “I had full-body chills the whole time. It was so genuine. I want to see your family enjoy this ride.”

Getting a ticket to Hollywood, Trew’s journey to stardom is only beginning. Don’t miss a new episode of American Idol airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and available to stream the following day on Hulu.

