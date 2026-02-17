“People Like Me Don’t Get to Come to Places Like This”: Stay-at-Home Mom Sobs as She Nails Her ‘American Idol’ Audition

Chloe Lauren can’t believe she made it to American Idol. On the latest episode of the ABC competition series, the 25-year-old stay-at-mom expressed awe over the chance to appear on the show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Through tears, Lauren told judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood, “I’m so lucky. I didn’t think I’d ever get to be somewhere like this.”

In a pre-taped package, Lauren revealed that she’d been singing since she was a kid and always dreamed of pursing it professionally. However, once she met her husband and had a baby, singing fell to the wayside.

With her husband’s encouragement, though, Lauren decided to take up singing again. She began to post videos of herself performing online.

“It’s kind of empowering to me. I’m really lucky,” she said. “Now I feel like it’s my time to find me again and give myself a chance. I’m really thankful to be here. It’s a blessing.”

Chloe Lauren Wows With Epic American Idol Audition

Despite having never performed in front of people, Lauren nailed her performance of Sienna Spiro’s “Maybe” during her audition. She did so well, in fact, that Bryan gave her a standing ovation.

“It’s hard to find people with unique sounds and unique qualities. You’ve got something amazing to work with,” Richie told her. “… Don’t look over your shoulder. Just look in front of you. The possibilities of you going forward in your life could be amazing.”

Underwood agreed, stating, “You have a really special voice. A lot of times when we get voices with that kind of texture they can’t hit the high notes like you did.”

Lauren cried as she received the positive feedback, prompting Bryan to advise her, “Just get ready to go for it. Go for it all.”

After her family entered the audition room, the judges gave Lauren three yeses and her Golden Ticket to Hollywood Week.

“I’m feeling all the feelings right now. People like me don’t get to come to places like this,” she told the cameras through tears. “It’s emotional. It feels kind of surreal to me right now to be able to chase this dream.”

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Eric McCandless