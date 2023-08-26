20 of the Top Touring Country Artists of All Time Revealed

Since 1985, Billboard Boxscore has tracked the top tours and touring artists across genres. The recent 2023 Billboard Boxscore Mid-Year report, hailed Harry Styles as the tour leader with his Love on Tour dates selling 1.2 million tickets and grossing $138.6 million between November 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, along with country artists Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs also making the list.
Within country music alone, there have been 20 artists who have had gigantic grossing tour runs throughout the decades, according to Billboard Boxscore, and have grossed $100 million or more. Based on figures dating back to 1985 and through August 16, 2023, Boxscore named its 20 top-grossing touring country artists of all time, including Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, and Chris Stapleton, among others.
Brooks’ World Tour (2014-2017) and Stadium Tour (2018-2022), along with Swift’s recent Eras Tour were not reported to Boxscore. It is estimated that Brooks (currently at No. 13) and Swift (at No. 9) will likely ascend the current list once these figures are reported.
For Swift, Boxscore figured in the gross from her debut Fearless Tour (2009-2010) through her 1989 Tour. To date, Swift’s The Red Tour (2013-2014) has been her highest-grossing tour at $150.2 million. Boxscore figures for Brooks only lean on his 1990s headlining tours, including The Garth Brooks World Tours (1993-1994, 1996-1998).
Here are the 20 top-grossing country touring stars of all time.
20. Chris Stapleton
Gross: $224.3 million
Attendance: 3.2 million
Shows: 234
19. Luke Combs
Gross: $225.6 million
Attendance: 3.1 million
Shows: 185
18. Alan Jackson
Gross: $237.7 million
Attendance: 7.8 million
Shows: 868
17. Zac Brown Band
Gross: $243.9 million
Attendance: 4.7 million
Shows: 358
16. Reba McEntire
Gross: $245.3 million
Attendance: 7.5 million
Shows: 861
15. Carrie Underwood
Gross: $273.1 million
Attendance: 4.1 million
Shows: 500
14. Morgan Wallen
Gross: $278.4 million
Attendance: 1.8 million
Shows: 92
13. Garth Brooks
Gross: $280.8 million
Attendance: 10.2 million
Shows: 657
12. Keith Urban
Gross: $306.7 million
Attendance: 5.1 million
Shows: 584
11. Eric Church
Gross: $315.6 million
Attendance: 4.5 million
Shows: 411
10. Brad Paisley
Gross: $334.6 million
Attendance: 8.2 million
Shows: 748
9. Taylor Swift
Gross: $339 million
Attendance: 4.5 million
Shows: 293
8. Rascal Flatts
Gross: $360.6 million
Attendance: 7.8 million
Shows: 676
7. Jason Aldean
Gross: $362.8 million
Attendance: 7.5 million
Shows: 539
6. Toby Keith
Gross: $397.5 million
Attendance: 9.4 million
Shows: 780
5. Shania Twain
Gross: $421.1 million
Attendance: 6.1 million
Shows: 555
4. Tim McGraw
Gross: $434 million
Attendance: 11.1 million
Shows: 900
3. Luke Bryan
Gross: $498.1 million
Attendance: 8.6 million
Shows: 554
2. George Strait
Gross: $733.7 million
Attendance: 11.5 million
Shows: 814
1. Kenny Chesney
Gross: $1.172 billion
Attendance: 17.9 million
Shows: 952
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT