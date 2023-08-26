20 of the Top Touring Country Artists of All Time Revealed

Since 1985, Billboard Boxscore has tracked the top tours and touring artists across genres. The recent 2023 Billboard Boxscore Mid-Year report, hailed Harry Styles as the tour leader with his Love on Tour dates selling 1.2 million tickets and grossing $138.6 million between November 1, 2022, through April 30, 2023, along with country artists Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Combs also making the list.

Within country music alone, there have been 20 artists who have had gigantic grossing tour runs throughout the decades, according to Billboard Boxscore, and have grossed $100 million or more. Based on figures dating back to 1985 and through August 16, 2023, Boxscore named its 20 top-grossing touring country artists of all time, including Garth Brooks, Shania Twain, Taylor Swift, Toby Keith, Jason Aldean, Tim McGraw, and Chris Stapleton, among others.

Brooks’ World Tour (2014-2017) and Stadium Tour (2018-2022), along with Swift’s recent Eras Tour were not reported to Boxscore. It is estimated that Brooks (currently at No. 13) and Swift (at No. 9) will likely ascend the current list once these figures are reported.

For Swift, Boxscore figured in the gross from her debut Fearless Tour (2009-2010) through her 1989 Tour. To date, Swift’s The Red Tour (2013-2014) has been her highest-grossing tour at $150.2 million. Boxscore figures for Brooks only lean on his 1990s headlining tours, including The Garth Brooks World Tours (1993-1994, 1996-1998).

Here are the 20 top-grossing country touring stars of all time.

20. Chris Stapleton

Gross: $224.3 million

Attendance: 3.2 million

Shows: 234

19. Luke Combs

Gross: $225.6 million

Attendance: 3.1 million

Shows: 185

18. Alan Jackson

Gross: $237.7 million

Attendance: 7.8 million

Shows: 868

17. Zac Brown Band

Gross: $243.9 million

Attendance: 4.7 million

Shows: 358

16. Reba McEntire

Gross: $245.3 million

Attendance: 7.5 million

Shows: 861

15. Carrie Underwood

Gross: $273.1 million

Attendance: 4.1 million

Shows: 500

14. Morgan Wallen

Gross: $278.4 million

Attendance: 1.8 million

Shows: 92

13. Garth Brooks

Gross: $280.8 million

Attendance: 10.2 million

Shows: 657

12. Keith Urban

Gross: $306.7 million

Attendance: 5.1 million

Shows: 584

11. Eric Church

Gross: $315.6 million

Attendance: 4.5 million

Shows: 411

10. Brad Paisley

Gross: $334.6 million

Attendance: 8.2 million

Shows: 748

9. Taylor Swift

Gross: $339 million

Attendance: 4.5 million

Shows: 293

8. Rascal Flatts

Gross: $360.6 million

Attendance: 7.8 million

Shows: 676

7. Jason Aldean

Gross: $362.8 million

Attendance: 7.5 million

Shows: 539

6. Toby Keith

Gross: $397.5 million

Attendance: 9.4 million

Shows: 780

5. Shania Twain

Gross: $421.1 million

Attendance: 6.1 million

Shows: 555

4. Tim McGraw

Gross: $434 million

Attendance: 11.1 million

Shows: 900

3. Luke Bryan

Gross: $498.1 million

Attendance: 8.6 million

Shows: 554

2. George Strait

Gross: $733.7 million

Attendance: 11.5 million

Shows: 814

1. Kenny Chesney

Gross: $1.172 billion

Attendance: 17.9 million

Shows: 952

