On Wednesday night at the CMAs, Luke Combs pulled everyone in with his performance of his song “Miss You Here”. It was definitely a show to remember.

Luke Combs is up there at the CMAs reminding everybody why he’s one of the best voices in country music.



Man, that dude can SING.



“Miss You Here” is one hell of a song, too.



Anybody else watching this?! #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/FXZIDrBPZB — Nathaniel (@StickWithNate) November 19, 2026

The country star was up for three nominations this year. He competed for Entertainer of the Year, Album of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

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In past award seasons, Combs has taken home Entertainer Of The Year twice. He’s also taken home Album Of The Year (as an artist) twice as well. First for What You See Is What You Get in 2020 and then again for Growin’ Up in 2022. He’s also won Male Vocalist Of The Year twice previously.

Combs was nominated for awards in 2024 and 2025. However, the singer had not won an award since he won Single Of The Year for “Fast Car” in 2023. The Tracy Chapman cover was a bit of a surprise hit for Combs. It also earned him a Grammy nomination in 2024 for Best Country Solo Performance.

With those kinds of accolades under his belt, it’s safe to say Combs has little left to prove. His place among country music’s greats is already secure. Still, that didn’t stop him from taking the stage tonight to remind us all why.

Luke Combs Reveals What His Favorite Nomination Is

During an interview with Country Now, Combs revealed which one of this year’s three nominations he was most excited about. He shared that the Album Of The Year award “feels like it’s for everybody.”

“Yeah, that’s, I mean, that’s kind of my favorite one,” he explained. “There’s so many people involved in that process, you know, from like even just like the marketing and the writing the songs and playing on the records and making the records and Yeah. Yeah. Shipping it off and like calculating the release and the PR and like there’s so much work that goes into it…”

Comb’s album The Way I Am features a number of standout tracks, including the project’s lead single “Back In The Saddle” and “Sleepless In A Hotel Room”, which he wrote about being away from his wife and family while on the road.

Currently, Combs is gearing up for his 2027 My Kinda Saturday Night Tour, which sees the artist performing in 12 cities across the US and Canada. Kicking off in April of 2027, the tour also features Treaty Oak Revival, Avery Anna, Shenandoah, and Wyatt McCubbin as special guests.

Photo by: Dingena Mol / ANP / AFP via Getty Images