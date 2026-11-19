With the CMA Awards kicking off one of the biggest nights in country music, the organization wanted to celebrate some of the biggest names. And those names included Ella Langley, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson. For Wilson, she returned to the stage to host for the third time. But while the evening featured hit performances from the next era of country music, the CMA Awards took a moment to honor the Queen of Country Music – Dolly Parton.

Since Dolly passed in August, the icon has been celebrated, honored, and remembered by fans all over the world. Even the King’s Guard at Buckingham Palace performed a unique cover of “9 to 5” during the Changing of the Guard ceremony. But again, that was just a sample of the love that flooded Dolly’s legacy. And although she passed on August 25, she took center stage once again at the CMA Awards.

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When wanting to honor the life, legacy, and light of Dolly, the producers knew that a simple performance wouldn’t be enough. Instead, they transformed the CMA Awards stage into a celebration of everything Dolly represented throughout her legendary career. Her life in the spotlight. Her willingness to support and give back to the community. And her ability to inspire an entire generation to dream big.

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[RELATED: Remember When Dolly Parton’s Brother Wrote Her a No. 1 Hit?]

Was Taylor Swift Part Of The Dolly Parton CMA Award Tribute?

Even before the first performance, fans speculated who the producers would pick to honor Dolly. Among the names was none other than Taylor Swift. With Swift returning to her country roots on “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Toy Story 5, the possibility of the hitmaker covering a Dolly classic seemed plausible.

But when the time came, Swift was absent. Although not taking part in the tribute, she took a moment to highlight the true gift of Dolly. “A world without Dolly doesn’t feel possible, real, or right. She was truly the gift that kept on giving. Dolly gave us someone to look up to while encouraging us to be who we are as individuals. Somehow she was able to give us her lessons about the world gently and honestly, simultaneously, and oftentimes hilariously.”

Recalling her own past, Swift noted how Dolly paved the way for those young girls who dreamed of the stage. “ For the tightropes she walked so that young girls like me could grow up dreaming of joining the circus too.”

For one night, the CMA Awards brought together the past, present, and future of country music. And while numerous stars took home awards, Dolly’s tribute won the night.



(Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)