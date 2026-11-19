This year’s CMAs were full of milestone moments for every artist involved, but perhaps one of the most interesting stories comes from Miranda Lambert and Ella Langley. Lambert was nominated not only as an artist, but also as a producer this year for her work with Langley, who absolutely swept at this year’s ceremony.

Together, the two Grammy nominees performed their song “Snakeskin Boots” to an excited crowd.

Videos by American Songwriter

Lambert has had plenty of noteworthy award show moments through her career. I think we all think about that fiery “Kerosene” performance she gave in 2005. Also, it’s pretty much impossible not to love the duet version she did of the track with Ella Langley at the ACMs in 2024.

At this year’s CMAs, both Langley and Lambert were leading the pack in terms of nominations, with Langley having a whopping nine opportunities to take home an award, and Lambert following shortly behind with seven. Together, they took home Single Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Album Of The Year. “Choosin Texas” also won Music Video Of The Year, and Langley took home Female Vocalist and Entertainer Of The Year as well.

Miranda Lambert Says Ella Langley Has That Same “Fire” She Had

Out of seven of Lambert’s nominations this year, four of them came from her work with Langley on her Dandelion album. Lambert acted as a producer for the project, which came out in April of this year.

In an interview with CBS Mornings, Lambert spoke about meeting Langley on the red carpet at the ACMs four years ago. It seems like she had a strong impression of the young starlet early on.

“She was just holding court. She was like saying exactly what her vision was. I loved that.” Lambert told Anthony Mason, “I saw a lot of my 19-year-old self when I got to town and was like, ‘this is what I’m gonna do’. I saw that fire in her. It relit my fire in a way. And also, like, she didn’t really give me a choice.”

Langley has often spoken fondly of Lambert, whom she grew up listening to at a young age. Following their initial ACM run-in, the two wound up on a writers’ retreat. It was at this retreat that they penned “Choosin’ Texas”, and another song off Langley’s album called “Butterfly Season”.

This year, “Choosin’ Texas” broke a record for being the longest-running single to ever sit atop the Billboard Hot 100. It held the position for 23 weeks, until it was eventually knocked off by Taylor Swift’s “Patient Zero”.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)