Before taking the stage with Stephen Wilson Jr., Chris Stapleton celebrated another successful year in country music. That success brought him four nominations at the CMA Awards. They included Male Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, Music Video of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. For Wilson Jr., he found himself with the same number of nominations, although in different categories. While receiving the same number of nominations, their time at the CMA Awards included more than accolades, as Stapleton is pulling double duty with Wilson Jr. and Mumford & Sons.

Although the CMA Awards reserved a seat for Stapleton near the front, he had little time to sit. For most performers, they only had to worry about a single performance. But not Stapleton. Aside from his nominations, he spent the last several weeks preparing for one of the biggest nights in country music. And that night includes a special version of Wilson Jr.’s “I’m a Song”—a tune that, at one point, Wilson never planned to sing again due to the painful memories it carried. But first, he took the stage with Mumford & Sons to make their CMA Awards debut of their duet, “Here.”

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Featured on their Prizefighter album, the collaboration helped Mumford & Sons climb the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart. It broke into the Top 10 on the US Billboard 200.

While thrilled over the album’s success, Mumford & Sons celebrated a special moment in their career. Their performance marked their debut at the CMA Awards. And being able to share that moment with Stapleton highlighted just how far their music had reached.

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Chris Stapleton Goes From “Here” To “I’m A Song” At The CMA Awards

When putting the final touches on his upcoming album, Impressiøn of a Human // Children of the Cørnerman, Wilson Jr. hoped to honor his father with “I’m a Song.” While Stapleton added his voice to the track not that long ago, the song had been a part of Wilson Jr.’s life for years. “It was my dad’s favorite song of mine.”

Able to perform the song before his father passed away in 2018, Wilson Jr. revisited the track for his newest album. And already sharing the studio with Stapleton, it seemed a fitting tribute that the two would reunite at the CMA Awards.

Having produced several legendary CMA Awards performances, Stapleton felt right at home on the biggest stage in country music. Although he entered the evening with four nominations, his time alongside Wilson Jr. and Mumford & Sons proved that the night was about more than winning awards. And thankfully, fans wouldn’t have to wait long to experience it again, as the 2026 CMA Awards will be available to stream tomorrow on Hulu.



(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)