Kacey Musgraves left the Middle of Nowhere in favor of the CMAs stage. The country star took the stage during the 2026 CMA Awards, and she didn’t do it alone!

For the special performance at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Miranda Lambert joined Musgraves on stage to perform their feud-ending duet, “Horses and Divorces.”

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The pair coordinated in denim as they sang about all the things they have in common, horses and divorces, to name two.

It’s no surprise the CMA tapped Musgraves to perform at the ceremony. The “Mexico Honey” singer is up for five trophies at this year’s show.

She’s tied with Ben West for the third-most nominations of the year. The pair trails only Ella Langley, who nabbed nine nods, and Miranda Lambert, who earned seven, in that regard.

Her latest album, Middle of Nowhere, is up for Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Musgraves’ song “Dry Spell” landed nominations in the Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories.

Elsewhere, her friendship-repairing track with Lambert, “Horses and Divorces,” is up for Musical Event of the Year. Musgraves is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year.

What to Know About the 2026 CMA Awards

Musgraves is far from the only performer of the year. Host Lainey Wilson is also set to take the stage, as are Luke Combs, Vince Gill, and Megan Moroney.

Additionally, Ella Langley, The Red Clay Strays, Zach Top, and Tucker Wetmore will perform during the ceremony.

Tim McGraw is also slated to give a special performance. His time on stage is meant to celebrate his recent induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Mumford & Sons will have a big night too, as they are set to make their CMA performance debut alongside seasoned vet Chris Stapleton. The “Tennessee Whiskey singer will also team up with Stephen Wilson Jr. for a performance.

Two special performances are also slated for the evening.

First, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Halestorm, HARDY, and Marcus King will all come together to celebrate Brooks & Dunn, this year’s recipients of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dolly Parton will, of course, also be honored with an unforgettable tribute for the icon whose influence and legacy touched every corner of entertainment and beyond.

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