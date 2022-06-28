Luke Combs Keeps Ticket Prices Low For Fans—“I’m Not Going to Gouge You”

Luke Combs cares about your wallet.

When the country star and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year announced his 2022 tour, he told fans he’d keep ticket prices the same as they were prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Combs said he’s sensitive to those struggling to afford to pay for concert tickets and he wanted to help.

Said Combs at the time, “I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple of years. And there’s nothing I can do about that, but the one thing that I could do is set the price of my tickets. So what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. So these tickets will be priced just as they were the last time you bought tickets.”

Now as his Middle of Somewhere Tour is set to kick off this summer, Combs told Billboard that he expects a loss in tour revenue from that decision but he doesn’t regret it at all.

Said the country singer, “It’s going to cost me a lot, but all I wanted to do is make a living doing music. And I make enough money to not have to worry about anything and be really comfortable, so I never wanna get greedy.”

Combs explains that the most important part of the upcoming tour is playing to a packed audience of fans who love him and his music and his band. So, keeping prices low and stable helps to achieve that.

Said the standout songwriter and performer, “It’s more competitive out there than it’s ever been, so it’s two-fold for me. I get to go, ‘Hey fans, I love you. I’m not going to gouge you,’ and it’s about a full room, it’s not about making money. I didn’t get into it to be Jeff Bezos and be the richest guy in the world.”

Combs’ tour begins in September and will see performances in arenas around the United States through December. Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson will join the string of dates.

On Friday (June 24), Combs released his latest LP, Growin’ Up.

GROWIN’ UP TRACKLIST

1. Doin’ This

2. Any Given Friday Night

3. The Kind of Love We Make

4. On the Other Line

5. Outrunnin’ Your Memory feat. Miranda Lambert

6. Used To Wish I Was

7. Better Back When

8. Tomorrow Me

9. Ain’t Far From It

10. Call Me

11. Middle of Somewhere

12. Going, Going, Gone

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 7—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 8—Quebec City, QC—Festival D’Ete International De Quebec

July 9—Ottawa, ON—RBC Bluesfest

July 23—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

July 30—Atlanta, GA—Mercedes-Benz Stadium* (SOLD OUT)

September 2—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 3—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater‡ (SOLD OUT)

September 16—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 17—Green Bay, WI—Resch Center+ (SOLD OUT)

September 22—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 23—Lake Tahoe, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys+ (SOLD OUT)

September 30—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 1—Albany, NY—MVP Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

October 14—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 15—Charleston, SC—North Charleston Coliseum^ (SOLD OUT)

October 21—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 22—Louisville, KY—KFC Yum! Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 28—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

October 29—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center^ (SOLD OUT)

November 4—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 5—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena^ (SOLD OUT)

November 12—Quebec City, QC—Videotron Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 14—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Toronto, ON—Scotiabank Arena# (SOLD OUT)

November 17—Ottawa, ON—Canadian Tire Centre# (SOLD OUT)

November 18—Montreal, QC—Centre Bell# (SOLD OUT)

November 21—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

November 22—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens# (SOLD OUT)

December 9—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

December 10—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center% (SOLD OUT)

*with special guests Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade

‡with special guests Mitchell Tenpenny and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Jordan Davis and Morgan Wade

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

#with special guests Riley Green and Chayce Beckham

%with special guest Jordan Davis and more to be announced