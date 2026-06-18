Luke Combs Surprises Third-Grade Class With Special Gift After Their Classroom Singalong Goes Viral

Luke Combs just made some kids’ day. The country singer sent a third grade classroom a gift after coming across a TikTok of them listening to his music, local station WABI5 reported.

Maine teacher Molly Dalton told the outlet that she started having her students listen to Combs’ music during their writing time, in an effort to help them focus.

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“During our writing, sometimes having music in the background helps them focus and getting their jobs done. Luke Combs, it’s definitely a favorite among them,” she said. “So, building that classroom community as well with having a mutual love for country music and Luke Combs especially has really made them enjoy learning, too, I hope.”

One day, Dalton shared a video of her students singing along to Combs’ song as they wrote, and the singer himself took notice.

“I couldn’t believe it when I first saw the message directly from Luke in my TikTok, and he asked me to reach out to his team,” Dalton recalled. “So when I did, I still was a little hesitant, but then we received a package from him directly.”

The lucky little ones received a signed record, along with a record player, from Combs “so we can listen to it in our classroom,” Dalton said.

The students were excited by the development. In fact, one third grader told the outlet, “I think it’s really awesome because I’ve always been wanting to be recognized by somebody famous.”

Luke Combs’ Tour

Combs recently wrapped the North American leg of his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour. The singer wasn’t the only person who showed up for every show on the trek.

Shane Gutormson, who’s Combs’ biggest fan and doppelgänger, traveled 10,700 miles over 155 hours to see all 12 of the singer’s shows.

The best part of the experience, Gutormson noted, was “realizing that this Luke community is the most amazing thing, and it all starts with Luke.”

“It’s not always just about the music, it’s about the people you meet along the way, and the memories that were made,” he wrote. “Each night, was pretty much the same show, but each night was a totally different adventure!”

Now that the North American leg of Combs’ tour has wrapped, the singer will head to Europe for his next run of shows.

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

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