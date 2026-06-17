Luke Combs’ Biggest Fan—Who Looks Just Like Him—Recounts Traveling to See Every Show on the Singer’s Tour

Luke Combs’ biggest fan stopped at nothing to prove his dedication to the singer.

Shane Gutormson, who looks physically similar to the country star, recently took to Facebook to recount his three-month journey following Combs’ My Kinda Saturday Night Tour across North America.

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Over the course of 12 weeks, Gutormson traveled 10,700 miles over 155 hours to see Combs’ concert a dozen times.

“Still without words the journey I’ve been on since March 21st. I believe I’m the only person crazy enough to attend every single show (that isn’t on payroll!) of the tour!” Gutormson wrote. “When I told people I was gonna try for every show, I got weird looks and they asked why? At the time, I didn’t really have an answer, other than, I love Luke’s music. But now that it’s over, I realized it’s much more than the music.”

Gutormson went on to share his favorite parts of the unique experience. First, he pointed to “meeting other Luke fans all around North America, saying… ‘We follow you on Facebook!’ or ‘Hey there’s Shane!’ Them knowing who I am, only because Luke brought us all together.”

Next, Gutormson praised Combs’ crew members, many of whom approached him at shows and thanked him for his support.

“[That] just tells me Luke has created a culture backstage,” he wrote. “The entire team is amazing and some of the nicest people I’ve ever met.”

Gutormson wrote that he also enjoyed “meeting some of the little Luke fans, seeing them all dressed up for the first concert ever. Being able to gift signed Luke items (that I had, Luke wasn’t involved) and watch them light up in excitement when they realized what it was.”

Luke Combs’ Doppelgänger Praises the Singer

Gutormson was also thrilled “to share the journey, and along the way posting some videos and photos, which made me more Luke friends along the way. I get comments often about how a video made someone’s day.”

Of course, Combs himself also made it into Gutormson’s highlights, with the fan revealing that the singer called “us by first name to his team, telling them to get us to meet him and see the stage, to what then turned out to watching the entire show side stage! We traded cards, talked about life, and laughed!”

Gutormson noted that he got to experience the whole journey “with close friends, and new ones I met that day, is something I’ll never be able to put words to.”

The best part, Gutormson noted, was “realizing that this Luke community is the most amazing thing, and it all starts with Luke.”

“It’s not always just about the music, it’s about the people you meet along the way, and the memories that were made,” he wrote. “Each night, was pretty much the same show, but each night was a totally different adventure!”

Gutormson concluded his post by calling the experience “the best 12 weeks I’ve ever had,” and noting that he “would do it again in a heart beat.”

Now that the North American leg of Combs’ tour has wrapped, the singer will head to Europe for his next run of shows.

As for if Gutormson will follow Combs’ tour to Europe, he quipped, “If anyone wants to fully fund a trip overseas for me, go right ahead.”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Live Nation

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