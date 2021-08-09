Lynyrd Skynyrd Cancel, Postpone U.S. Tour Dates After Guitarist Tests Positive for COVID-19

Lynyrd Skynyrd cancelled their upcoming shows of their Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour in Mississippi, Alabama, and Ohio, and have postponed their Aug. 13 Atlanta show to Oct. 23, following guitarist Rickey Medlocke testing positive for COVID-19.

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Lynyrd Skynyrd is unable to perform the next four shows,” read a statement released by the band on social media. “Longtime band member Rickey Medlocke has tested positive for COVID-19. Rickey is home resting and responding well to treatment.”

The affected shows include upcoming dates in Cullman, Alabama, Jackson, Mississippi, and Canton, Ohio, in addition to the postponed show in Atlanta. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame in 2006, was set to co-headline the upcoming Concert for Legends in Canton on Aug. 9, along with Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen.

Named after the band’s 1977 album, Street Survivors, the Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour originally kicked off May 2018 and has logged in more than 100 shows since its launch. The tour features founding member Rossington and vocalist Johnny Van Zant, the brother of founding member Ronnie Van Zant, who died in the 1977 plane crash, which also tragically killed Lynyrd Skynyrd bandmates, Cassie Gaines and Steve Gaines.

The news comes weeks after guitarist Gary Rossington, the only remaining founding member of the band, underwent emergency heart surgery in July. Vocalist Johnny Van Zant recently told their audience at the Twin Cities Summer Jam in Minnesota that Rossington, 69, had a stent put in his heart but was resting and is expected to make a full recovery.

“After this past year, the country being shut down and everything we have all been thru, The Rossington’s encouraged the band to go perform in his absence,” said the band on Facebook. “Music is a powerful healer. We all felt playing the shows and bringing the music to y’all was a better option than canceling the performances.”