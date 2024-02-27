Madonna Removes Luther Vandross Tribute Image from Her Celebration Tour

Madonna is currently on her Celebration Tour. During the show, she takes time to pay tribute to celebrities who died from complications related to AIDS. During a recent show, she added a photo of the late soul singer Luther Vandross. However, his estate urged her to take the photo out of her tribute because AIDS had nothing to do with the “Le Freak” singer’s passing.

Videos by American Songwriter

Madonna’s current tour has included a special tribute to celebrities who died from AIDS-related complications. The tribute features photos projected onto a screen behind her as she sings “Live to Tell” from her 1986 album True Blue. The tribute featured photos of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, artist Keith Haring, and celebrity photographer Herb Ritts among others, according to Music News.

[Madonna’s Celebration Tour: Get Tickets]

During her February 24 show in Sacramento, California, Madonna added a photo of Vandross to the tribute. As a result, the late singer’s estate released a statement.

Luther Vandross’ Estate Urges Madonna to Remove Photo from Tribute

“Luther Vandross passed away in 2005 due to complications from a stroke suffered two years earlier,” the statement read. “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus,” his estate added.

The statement went on to say that the estate was unclear where Madonna or her production team found the “false medical information” about the late singer’s cause of death. Then, they added, “We’re currently in contact with her management to remove Luther Vandross from the tribute.”

More Stumbles During the Celebration Tour

The erroneous addition of Vandross to the AIDS tribute isn’t the only stumble that Madonna has had on this tour. The other one, though, was more literal.

[Connected: Madonna Takes Tumble Onstage Mid-Performance During Celebration Tour]

During the Seattle, Washington stop on the Celebration Tour, the pop icon found herself on her back on the stage after a backup dancer flubbed a move. She was performing “Open Your Heart” and sitting in a chair. The backup dancer was meant to pull the chair across the stage while the superstar sat in it. Unfortunately, the dancer tripped and fell, pulling Madonna down with them.

Luckily, the “Like a Virgin” singer was able to quickly bounce back from the fall. She was on her feet in no time and continued the concert without incident.

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.