Madonna Shares Update on Recovery after Being Hospitalized

Madonna has taken to Instagram to comment on her recovery and the support she has received from family and friends after being admitted into the ICU. The singer has been out of the hospital for one month now following a bacterial infection.

The “Like a Virgin” singer says she needed some time to pass before she could process the incident. She started her thoughts by thanking her children (David Banda and Lourdes Leon are featured in the post) for stepping up in her time of need.

“As a Mother you can really get caught up In the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” she wrote on Instagram. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

She then moved on to thank her friends. “So did the love and support from my friend,” she added. “If you zoom into this Picture [the second photo in the carousel post] You will see A Polaroid taken by Andy Warhol of Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. A perfect triangle of Brilliance. Artist who touched so many lives including my own.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive,” she continued. “And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone. Thank you @guyoseary for this gift! And Thank you to all my angels who protected me and let me Stay to finish doing my work!”

Madonna was admitted to the hospital last month for a bacterial infection. The illness caused her to postpone her Celebration Tour, which was originally slated to begin on July 15.

“I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she said. “I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can,” she added.

For now, Madonna is looking to rebook the North American leg of the tour and begin the European leg in October. No official rescheduled dates have been shared. However, Live Nation has assured ticket holders that their tickets will be honored on the rescheduled dates.

See Madonna’s full post below.

