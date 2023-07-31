Cardi B Hit with Battery Allegations after Launching Water Bottle at Fan

This past weekend, Cardi B hit up Las Vegas for a few shows, fresh off the release of her new joint single “Jealousy” with her husband Offset on Friday (July 28). Shortly after her midday set at Drai’s Beachclub in Vegas on Saturday (July 29), though, a clip from her performance went viral, due to a face-off she had with someone in the crowd.

Videos by American Songwriter

While performing her 2017 hit song “Bodak Yellow,” which was certified diamond by RIAA in March 2021, an attendee flung a cup of water at her, dousing her fluorescent orange dress. Immediately after, Cardi locked eyes with the culprit, firing her microphone in the direction of the lady and hitting her, subsequently barking complaints at her as well. Watch the video of Cardi’s microphone throw below.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Two days later (Jul 30), TMZ would learn that the woman on the receiving end of the microphone launch, who has kept her name private, filed a police report against Cardi on Sunday alleging battery.

“On July 30, 2023, an individual came into an LVMPD police station to report a battery,” the Las Vegas Metro Police Department said in a statement obtained by Variety. “According to the victim, she was attending an event on July 29, 2023, at a property located in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. During a concert, she was struck by an item that was thrown from the stage.”

[RELATED: Offset Connects with Wife Cardi B on New Single “Jealousy”]

According to TMZ, earlier in her set, Cardi and her DJ had reportedly asked her fans in the crowd to splash water on her, so that she could beat the summer heat. But evidently, Cardi did not feel the aforementioned woman’s water toss complied with this command.

Oddly enough, the night before this incident, Cardi gave a separate performance at Drai’s, which also saw her launch a microphone at somebody. That time, though, she allegedly did so in the direction of her DJ, who had been cutting her songs short, leading Cardi to get frustrated. Watch a clip of Friday night’s mic throw below.

Cardi B threw a mic at a DJ while performing in Las Vegas. One of two mic throwing incidents in the past few days pic.twitter.com/UuuReSndFa — XXL Magazine (@XXL) July 31, 2023

Ultimately, while it does feel strange that Cardi felt the need to launch two microphones at irritants within the same 24 hours, it’s clear why she felt annoyed in both circumstances. At the moment, it’s unknown to what extent charges could be pursued against her in regard to Saturday’s situation.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images