Major Country Singer Announces Break After ”10 Years of Touring”

After winning a Grammy Award, becoming a member of the Highwomen, and being listed on the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list, Maren Morris has found herself among the top country singers leading the charts. Billboard even placed her on its list of 100 Greatest Country Artists of All Time. But after releasing her latest album, Dreamsicle, in 2025 and helming her tour, Morris admitted that she was looking to slow down when it came to touring. Currently on tour, the singer announced this would be her last for the foreseeable future.

Traveling around the country for her DreamGIRL Tour, Morris scheduled shows through the rest of July and August. With her last show taking place at the Ryman Auditorium, the singer revealed, “This is sort of my last tour for a bit, because I want to be able to free think more and be in the studio more, and just figure out what I want to say next.”

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Ready to embrace the next chapter of her career, Morris saw the pause as a crucial step in her development. “It’s been 10 years of touring, so no real time to stop and truly be creative unless I carve out the time.”

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Maren Morris Teases A Big Apple Future

Although not the news fans wanted to hear, Morris wasn’t taking time away from her career. Wanting to pour her energy into new music, the singer insisted that the decision came at the right time. “I’m excited to home a little bit more after this run. So we’ll do this string of shows, knock it out, and I’ll go home. My son is starting kindergarten and I really wanted to be off the road when that began. I’ll just get back in the studio and figure out what the eff happens next.”

Completely open to the next phase, Morris shocked some when she felt herself being drawn to the Big Apple. “I feel like Broadway – it’s just a storytelling medium and you get more time. So I would love to do something like that, write for a musical.”

With Morris stepping away from the road to focus on family and creativity, fans may have to wait a little longer to see her back on stage. But for the singer, she wasn’t necessarily stepping away. Instead, she saw it as moving forward.

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)