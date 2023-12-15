Maren Morris Opens Up About Her Struggles With Postpartum Depression and Feeling ”Useless”

Although Maren Morris is an accomplished country singer with a Grammy Award and five Academy of Country Music Awards, the singer found herself struggling with postpartum depression after the birth of her son, Hayes Andrew. While the singer has been open about her struggles in the past, during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, she explained how the depression led her to feel “useless in the way of I couldn’t work. I couldn’t tour.”

While Morris enjoyed her role as a mother to her child, she never stayed silent on the struggles that came along with it. She admitted to Stern that several aspects of her pregnancy didn’t go as planned. Eventually having to undergo a C-section, the singer said, “There were just a lot of things that didn’t go to plan, but everyone’s OK, everyone’s healthy.” She continued, “It’s a lot on the mom and you love your baby, and you’re obsessed with your baby, but oh my God your body has been through a violent thing and of course you’re going to be affected emotionally, hormonally by it afterwards.”

Maren Morris Not Afraid To Seek Help

Besides finding the perfect balance, Morris also struggled with her career defining her identity. “It’s a tough one when you’ve done something for so long to not think that that’s you, even though you love it and it makes you a living, that’s not who you are. So separating those things was helpful, getting on Zoloft was also really cool.”

With Morris not afraid to speak on the benefits of medication, the singer told Stern that for so long, she lived “in the negative, the red.” Learning about the toll it takes on one’s body to live in the red, she pointed to chemicals in the body. “Your supply is so depleted of just serotonin, dopamine and a lot of that is just chemical.”

Morris also revealed that her confidence in speaking out about her struggles increased thanks to becoming a mother. Fans praised the singer, saying, “I love how open and transparent she is. I would’ve love to know more about what her postpartum involved.” Another fan wrote, “Thank you so much for telling your story. Please take care of yourself and your baby. Having survived this postpartum depression, I love you and support you.”

