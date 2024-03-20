Maren Morris Rallies Behind Beyoncé Ahead of ‘Cowboy Carter’ Release

Over the last few months, Beyoncé made headlines for wanting to expand her musical empire into the world of country music. With such a rich history in music, many fans seemed somewhat perplexed about the singer dabbling in the genre. But with hits like “Texas Hold ‘Em”, it was apparent that her talent went far beyond R&B and hip hop. While Beyoncé prepares for her upcoming album, Cowboy Carter, to hit shelves, the legendary singer decided to share a message on social media that not only thanked her fans for their support but also addressed the critics.

With less than 10 days to go before the release of her album, Beyoncé decided to post a stunning photo on her Instagram page. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of TEXAS HOLD ‘EM and 16 CARRIAGES. I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you.” Beyoncé added, “My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

Beyoncé Details The Moment She Wanted To Go Country

Not only thanking the fans who supported her along the way, Beyoncé explained how the new album came from an experience she had. While not sharing exact details, the singer admitted, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Gaining nearly 3 million likes, the comment section was filled with love and support for the artists. Even Maren Morris, who has criticized the country music industry in the past, decided to speak out, writing, “Drag them, Queen.”

Although detailing the hardships she faced along the way, Beyoncé insisted it only motivated her to keep pushing those boundaries. “The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me. act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Don’t miss Beyoncé’s latest album, Cowboy Carter, releasing on March 29, 2024.

