The Top 20 Songs the CIA Used to Torture Inmates

Music is a beautiful thing. It can summon beloved memories and it can change moods from bad to good.

But just like everything else, there is a dark flip-side. Music can be used to change moods from good to bad or conjure bad memories.

And that’s precisely why government agencies like the United States’ CIA have used certain songs as torture. Whether the songs are used because of drastic tone or volume, culture shock or simple annoyance on repeat, these tunes below were some of the most popular, according to Far Out Magazine and Business Insider, that were used by the United States CIA when attempting to traumatize those in custody.

Britney Spears, “Baby One More Time”

Drowning Pool, “Bodies”

Bruce Springsteen, “Born in the U.S.A.”

Dope, “Die MF Die”

Metallica, “Enter Sandman”

Eminem, “Kim”

Prince, “Raspberry Beret”

The Blues Brothers, “Rawhide”

Barney & Friends, “I Love You”

Eminem, “White America”

Eminem, “The Real Slim Shady”

Dope, “Take Your Best Shot”

Christina Aguilera, “Dirrty”

Mohamed el-Qasabgi, “Zikrayati”

David Gray, “Babylon”

The Bee Gees, “Saturday Night Fever”

“Meow Mix Theme”

Marilyn Manson, “The Beautiful People”

Deicide, “Fuck Your God”

Queen, “We Are The Champions”