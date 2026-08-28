Megan Moroney Delivers a Beautiful Goodbye to Dolly Parton With an “I Will Always Love You” Rendition

The world was forever changed when Dolly Parton first stepped on stage. From that moment, she set an example for every fan around the world. No matter how many awards, milestones, or records she set, Dolly never forgot about growing up in poverty. Watching the community around her struggle, she sought to change that. And with nothing but a dream and a voice, she didn’t just change her community – she changed the world. And wanting to honor the light she produced, Megan Moroney offered an emotional cover of “I Will Always Love You.”

Even if Dolly never sought the spotlight, she would still have had an impressive songwriting career. Writing over 3,000 songs throughout her career, the singer was the talent behind the legendary song “I Will Always Love You.” While written and recorded by Dolly, it eventually became a signature song in Whitney Houston’s career.

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With both their legacies entwined, Moroney didn’t just celebrate Dolly, but also Houston when she performed the classic song in Denver. Currently on her Cloud 9 tour, the singer never expected her concert would turn into a tribute. But with Dolly passing away, there was no better place to remember the icon than on stage.

[RELATED: Linda Ronstadt Mourns Dolly Parton, Recalls One of the “Most Extraordinary” Musical Experiences of Her Life]

Fans Demand Megan Moroney To Release Her Own Cover

Placing her voice in the story of “I Will Always Love You,” Megan appeared to add her own signature. Changing the song to fit her range, fans continuously praised her for delivering a performance that felt less like a cover and more like a heartfelt goodbye. “Staying in your vocal range made this an absolutely beautiful tribute. Nicely done, girl.”

The praise didn’t stop there, as other comments included:

“What a beautiful blend between Whitney and Dolly’s versions.”

“Megan Moroney, this gave me chills. I need the whole performance.”

“This is the prettiest version I’ve heard aside from Dolly and Whitney.”

“I fear this has to be the best cover I’ve ever heard.”

As fans urged Moroney to release her own cover of the song, others were thankful that she took the time to celebrate not just one icon but two.

And given the history behind “I Will Always Love You,” the moment carried more weight than just another concert cover. Moroney used her voice to honor the two women who reminded fans that great music never dies.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)