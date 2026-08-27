Stevie Nicks Remembers Spending the “Best Week Ever” With Dolly Parton: “It Was Like a Master Class”

On November 17, 2023, Dolly Parton released what would become her final album before passing away on August 25. That album was a love letter to rock and roll. Calling it Rockstar, the album featured the country icon collaborating with stars like Nikki Sixx, John 5, Paul McCartney, Linda Perry, and Miley Cyrus. But among all the famed musicians and singers was Stevie Nicks. Cherishing the short time they got to spend together, Nicks insisted that Dolly turned a simple writing session into a master class.

Posting a picture of them together, Stevie added a unique element to her post with a handwritten letter. The letter explained their time together when recording “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done For You.” “I spent a week with Dolly in Nashville to record one of my songs with her for her ‘Rock Star’ album. Best week ever.”

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Having the chance to spend an entire week with Dolly sounded amazing for many. And Stevie promised that it exceeded her expectations. “A week with Dolly was like a master class for me. I tried to be a sponge ~ and learn everything I could learn from her ~ in a very few days. Learning from her was easy because she was a really good teacher. I think she saw me as a really good student; I just tried to listen.”

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Dolly Parton Finished Her Career With No. 1 Hit

As if watching magic happen right in front of her, it shocked Stevie how quickly Dolly embraced rock and roll. “She said she could become a rock star ~ and I watched her do it. When I was there she was not even close to being finished gathering more rock & roll songs that she wanted to sing.”

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Again, at the time, neither Stevie nor Dolly knew it would be her last album. And for Stevie, she unknowingly received one final lesson from a woman who spent decades mastering all of entertainment.

What started as a week in Nashville recording a song became a chance to watch Dolly step outside country music and prove that even after decades of success, she never stopped learning something new.

And the finished product was a No. 1 hit as Rockstar topped the US Top Country Albums, US Top Rock Albums, the UK Americana Albums, and the Swiss albums charts. It peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. But no matter what the charts showed, Stevie was thrilled to just be part of Dolly’s journey.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)