Megan Thee Stallion Receives Letter of Support From Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium

Megan Thee Stallion is receiving support from a group of powerful Black women across media, education, and philanthropic industries.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (SBGWC), an activist organization that aims to “support and empower Black girls and women in the South,” issued a letter in response to scrutiny Stallion has faced after alleging that she was shot by rapper Tory Lanez. In July 2020, Stallion posted a video where she stated that while at a party she was shot two times by Lanez, injuring her feet. In October 2020, Lanez was charged with the shooting, and Stallion was granted a protection order against him that required him to remain 100 yards away from her. Lanez has pleaded not guilty and the case is still ongoing.

In the letter, the Consortium praises Stallion for her accomplishments and hard work to achieve her level of success while addressing the alleged incident, saying that she “experienced a violation of the highest order.” The letter also acknowledges the “public harassment and taunting” she’s been subjected to by people who believe she is lying.

The letter was published less than a week after Drake and 21 Savage’s album, Her Loss, was released. One of the songs on the album, “Circo Loco,” seemingly addresses the issue in the lyric, “this bitch lie ’bout gettin’ shots, but she still a stallion.” The chart-topping rapper responded to the song in a since-deleted tweet on November 4 saying “stop using my shooting for clout…since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot.”

“You don’t deserve any of this, Megan. You deserve to be heard, to be believed, and most importantly, to be safe,” the letter states. “There is no amount of power or prestige that can prevent a woman from becoming a victim of violence and there is no level of achievement that exempts women from our society’s complacency with that violence.”

The Consortium also states that one in three women across the world experience domestic and/or sexual violence, a statistic that is higher for Black women in the U.S. “From day one, you deserved a chorus of voices saying, ‘we believe you, Megan,’ and though you may not have been able to hear us sooner, know that we are with you now and every step of the way as you continue to heal from this tragedy,” the letter continues. “We are committed to making the world safer for you and all women, and one of the important steps that we must take to get there is to make it so that women who have been victims of violence can speak about their experiences without being attacked or dismissed.”

Stallion partnered with the organization on its inaugural Joy is Our Journey Tour in 2022 to empower Black girls and women across the south. SBGWC Founder LaTosha Brown, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, and Me Too Founder Tarana Burke are among the people who signed the letter. “You are not alone. You are believed, loved, and supported. We stand with you Megan,” the letter concludes.

Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images