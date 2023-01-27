Meghan Trainor Enlists Kim Petras for “Made You Look” Remix

I could have my Gucci on / I could wear my Louis Vuitton / But even with nothin’ on / Bet I made you look, sings Meghan Trainor on her latest hit, “Made You Look,” which has just gotten a double take of a remix.

Enlisting the powerhouse vocals of Kim Petras, Trainor has amped up her 2022 fan favorite, turning the bubblegum bop into a bass-thudding, multi-dimensional vocal performance. Check it out below.

“I had ‘Made You Look’ stuck in my head for months,” Petras said of the inescapable Trainor hit in a statement. “It’s just so catchy and I felt like the song was like a warm hug. So I loved it right away, and then when I got asked to jump on it, I was really, really excited.”

This joint effort from the pair was first teased on social media with a post of the two in-studio, cracking their backs against text that read, “When you finally collab and it’s a banger.”

“I think Meghan is such a great pop songwriter, so it was an incredible experience,” the “Unholy” singer continued. “I’ve never worked with an artist who wanted to track me and comp my vocals and do it all together. She really is like a little angel and such a treasure and deserves everything that’s coming her way with the song and I just feel so excited and honored to be a part of it. We collaborated in a really special way that I won’t forget.”

Trainor had equal praise for the pop star. “Kim is an icon,” Trainor said. “I have been a fan for a very long time and I am so excited to have her on ‘Made You Look.’ We had such a fun time in the studio together and she added the perfect energy to the song. She is a queen and I cannot wait for everyone to hear her voice on this song! She really brought it to a whole new level.”

Petras herself has a string of hits with the Sam Smith collab, “Unholy,” and, most recently, with her singles “If Jesus Was a Rock Star” and “brrr.”

Photo by Lauren Dunn / BB Gun Press