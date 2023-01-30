Meghan Trainor is Pregnant, Releasing Book on Motherhood

Meghan Trainor has announced that she’s pregnant.

Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara are expecting their second child, which the singer revealed during her TODAY appearance on Monday (Jan. 30). Their first child, son Riley, was born in February 2021.

The singer is also set to release her first book, Dear Future Mama: A TMI Guide to Pregnancy, Birth, and New Motherhood from Your Bestie, on April 25. Described as a “heartfelt and humorous guide” for parents-to-be, Trainor shares stories and first-hand experiences from her own pregnancy. The singer also consulted her OBGYN, personal trainer, dietitian, and husband for helpful tips and insight. Trainor talks openly about the pregnancy process from conception to childbirth and touches on topics like ovulation and breastfeeding. The “All About That Bass” singer also shares her personal perspective on body image and mental health.

Photo Courtesy of Harper Collins / BB Gun Press

“I spent my entire pregnancy trying to get all the information I could possibly get,” Trainor says in a press release. “I was captivated by what I was experiencing, and as the first of my friends to be pregnant, nobody around me but my mom, my aunts, and strangers on the internet knew what I was going through.

“After feeling so overwhelmed and alone in my first pregnancy, I was inspired to write this book to make sure no other future mama ever felt like that. I want to give future mamas permission to find the right path for them—without the judgment of others. I want this book to feel like a hug from a bestie.”

The book’s title is partially inspired by her 2015 single, “Dear Future Husband,” which reached No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. She and Sabara wed in 2018.

“What a blessing,” Trainor tells People about having a second child. “I’m just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I’m like, ‘I’m crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.’ I’m halfway there—I want four kids!”

Trainor’s second child is due this summer.

Photo Credit: Lauren Dunn / Courtesy of BB Gun Press