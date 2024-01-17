Michael Bublé Recalls Nearly Being “A Little Polar Bear Lunch” in Scary Vacation Encounter

For the past 30 years, Michael Bublé serenaded fans with his voice and love for music. During his decades in the music industry, the singer released 11 studio albums with the last landing on shelves in 2022. On top of his success inside the studio, the star also brought home countless awards including five Grammy Awards. Enjoying his time in the spotlight, Bublé recently discussed how he once had a dangerous encounter not with a fan but with a group of polar bears.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bublé recalled a vacation he took in Canada with actor Barry Pepper. He revealed to the host that he once wanted to run down the beach. Believing there was no harm in the idea, the singer explained, “I think, in the moment, we’re like, ‘You know what we should do? We should like race down the beach.’ And so me and him and another guy came running down this beach, and a guy that lived there just started swearing.” He added, “(He was) literally swearing at us and just screaming – I mean screaming bloody murder.”

Michael Bublé Was Close To Becoming “Polar Bear Lunch”

While trying to figure out what the man wanted, Bublé soon realized what kind of danger he was in. “We didn’t realize, we were running to our certain death,” Michael told the chat show host. “Because there were polar bears all down the beach. And yes, they’re the most aggressive – but God they’re so cuddly.”

Although Bublé retreated to safety without any incident with the polar bears, he insisted, “Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to being like a little polar bear lunch.”

Not wanting Bublé to feel bad about not knowing polar bears resided in the area, Clarkson reassured him that she didn’t even know polar bears were beach dwellers. “Who would’ve thought there were just polar bears – nobody ever hears that. ‘Oh, there’s polar bears hanging on the beach.’ It just doesn’t happen.”

Online, fans loved the story, commenting, “If anyone is tired of Michael Bublé Christmas songs, it’s a polar bear.” Another comment added, “He puts a smile on my face and I don’t know why!”

(Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images)