Michael Bublé Rocks Céline Dion TikTok Trend

Céline Dion’s classic ballad “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” has been the focus of a recent TikTok trend, and fellow singer Michael Bublé is not one to shy away from a challenge.

Bublé is just one of more than 87,000 users who have participated in the trend on TikTok. Participants of the trend lip-sync to the song, getting progressively more dramatic as the music builds. While other users’ videos feature flashing lights, quick outfit changes, and complex choreography, Bublé put his own spin on it to show his love for Canadian hockey.

At the beginning of the video, Bublé stands in front of a goal net with three hockey jerseys framed in the background. Donning a shirt that says “Canadian Built,” he holds a hockey stick and glove in each hand. Dion’s voice crescendos in the background:

There were night of endless pleasure, it was more than all your laws allowed.

Bublé throws his hockey stick and glove to the side, trading them for a gleaming replica of the Stanley Cup. Someone runs back and forth through the background waving the Canadian flag, and confetti pops as Bublé lip-syncs into the Stanley Cup:

It was gone with the wind, but it’s all coming back to me.

In the caption, Bublé wrote: “Finally had the time to put in the effort that this trend deserves… I love you @celinedion.”

Fans flooded the comments section with positive feedback. @squirrelandmoose joked, “‘A Canadian Heritage Moment,’” and @beaulahscat wrote, “I am losing it! The best one yet!”

Fans were not the only ones with a positive reaction to the video. Dion herself posted it on her Instagram story, writing, “He shoots, he scores! You’re amazing @michaelbuble. Love you! Celine xx” with a red heart emoji.

Bublé affectionately responded with, “I love you more. No, you hang up. No, you hang up…”

While Bublé certainly is not the only celebrity to jump on this trend, he is among the few to get Dion’s public approval. Watch more of the “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” videos here.