Mick Jagger Reveals Cool Details About The Rolling Stones’ Cover of a Disco Hit Featured on Deluxe ‘Black and Blue’ Reissue

The Rolling Stones recently announced plans to release an expanded version of their 1976 studio album, Black and Blue. In conjunction with the announcement, the band debuted an previously unreleased cover of “Shame, Shame, Shame,” a 1975 hit for the disco group Shirley & Company, that will appear as a bonus track on the deluxe Black and Blue reissue.

Videos by American Songwriter

Now, singer Mick Jagger has revealed that he recorded some new vocals for The Stones’ rendition of the tune.

[RELATED: The Rolling Stones Releasing Deluxe Black and Blue Reissue, Featuring Unheard Jams With Jeff Beck, Rare Live Performances, & More]

In a message on his social media pages, Jagger wrote, “We first tried out [‘Shame, Shame, Shame’] around the time of Black and Blue… it was fun to return to it now and add something to it!”

The post is accompanied by a short video soundtracked by “Shame, Shame, Shame” that captures Jagger recording vocals in a studio with Chanel Haynes, who was a backing singer for The Rolling Stones on the band’s latest tour. The clip also features Ronnie Wood apparently recording a new guitar part.

Meanwhile, Haynes also posted the video on her socials, along with a note that reads, “My heart is pounding, filled with joy and gratitude.”

The Stones’ cover of “Shame, Shame, Shame” is available now via digital formats. A companion lyric video for the track also recently debuted at the British rock legends’ official YouTube channel.

The clip features an animated diary or daily planner displaying a montage of Rolling Stones-themed photos, film snippets, and memorabilia from the period when Black and Blue was recorded.

More About the Black and Blue Reissue

The Black and Blue reissue will be released on November 15 and can be pre-ordered now.

It will be available in multiple configurations and formats. These include “Super Deluxe” five-LP vinyl and four-CD box sets, both including a Blu-ray disc; two-CD and two-LP packages; and single-CD and single-LP releases. All versions will feature a new remix of the original eight-song album created by studio whiz Steven Wilson.

The CD and vinyl box set also feature previously unreleased studio recordings from the Black and Blue sessions, and rare live performances from 1976. The box sets come with a 100-page hardback book featuring a new essay by Stones expert Paul Sexton, photos from the album sessions and supporting tour, and a replica of a 1976 concert poster.

The unreleased studio tracks featured on the box set are the “Shame, Shame, Shame” cover and a Jagger-Keith Richards original called “I Love Ladies.” There are also four studio jams featuring three guest guitarists who took part in the sessions—Jeff Beck, Harvey Mandel, and Robert A. Johnson.

The super deluxe collection also features a full recording of a concert the band played during a six-night residency at London’s Earls Court Exhibition Centre in May 1976. The show included appearances by keyboardist Billy Preston, founding Stones piano player Ian Stewart, and percussionist Ollie Brown, who all had contributed to Black and Blue.

The Blu-ray features a previously unreleased TV broadcast of a 1976 Rolling Stones show at the Paris venue Les Abattoirs. The disc also offers Dolby Atmos and high-resolution stereo mixes of the studio album and the Earls Court concert.

A limited-edition version of the vinyl box set featuring discs pressed on black-and-blue-marbled vinyl also is available from select online retailers.

More About “Shame, Shame, Shame”

Shirley & Company released “Shame, Shame, Shame” in late 1974, and the song went on to reach No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. It also topped the Billboard Hot Soul Singles and Disco/Dance charts.

The tune was sung by Shirley Goodman, who previously had been half of the R&B duo Shirley & Lee. Shirley & Lee is perhaps best-known for their 1956 hit “Let the Good Times Roll.”

“Shame, Shame, Shame” was written and produced by Sylvia Robinson. Robinson, who scored her own major hit in 1973 with “Pillow Talk,” went on to be known as the “Mother of Hip Hop.”

She co-founded Sugar Hill Records and is credited with co-writing the Sugar Hill Gang’s “Rapper’s Delight” and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five’s “The Message.”

More About Black and Blue

Released in May 1976, Black and Blue was The Rolling Stones’ 15th U.S. studio effort. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, becoming the band’s sixth U.S. chart-topper.

The Stones released two singles from the record, the ballad “Fool to Cry” and the funky “Hot Stuff.” “Fool to Cry” peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Hot Stuff” only reached No. 49.

Other standout tracks include the reggae cover “Cherry Oh Baby” and the melodic ballad “Memory Motel.”

Black and Blue was recorded during a transitional period for The Stones following the 1974 departure of guitarist Mick Taylor. Ronnie Wood appeared on six of Black and Blue’s eight tracks, and was hired as the band’s new guitarist before the album was released.

Black and Blue went on to be certified platinum by RIAA for sales of 1 million copies in the U.S.

(Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images)