Mick Jagger Says the Beatles Were in a League of Their Own as Songwriters

The music of the 1960s continues to shape the sound of the industry today. During that decade, fans were entertained by iconic groups like The Zombies, The Yardbirds, The Animals, The Monkees, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, The Kinks, and the Beach Boys. But even with each group leaving a lasting mark on music, nothing compared to the Rolling Stones and the Beatles. Taking their stardom to heights never seen in history, Mick Jagger recently explained who he considered the most “prolific” songwriters of that time.

Recalling that historic decade of music, Jagger noted how no band, singer, or songwriter could compete with the talents of Paul McCartney and John Lennon. “They were the most prolific songwriters of that time. They wrote all these songs for themselves, which are all huge hits that were coming out all the time.”

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

If completely dominating the music industry wasn’t enough, Jagger added how the two wrote songs for more than themselves. “They were writing and giving songs that they made as demos for all these disparate people, like Cilla Black and this one and that one — all had huge hits with songs which the Beatles wrote, including us.”

[RELATED: 5 Cool Rolling Stones Songs About… The Rolling Stones]

Why The Beatles Wrote Songs From Other Bands

The idea of the Beatles writing songs for the Rolling Stones might shock some, but Jagger promised that any group was happy to get a call from McCartney and Lennon. “We were all really happy to get them and it just made them into this huge writing machine, you know, that they were amazingly prolific.”

Some might see it as a conflict of interest, but Jagger knew better than most how the industry worked. “When they’re giving you the song, they’re also making money.”

With the Beatles controlling the charts, industry, and songs, the Rolling Stones jumped at the chance to record “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Written by McCartney and Lennon, it was first released in November 1963 by the Rolling Stones. The Beatles would follow the song’s success with their own version on their second studio album, With the Beatles.

Play video

While the Beatles and the Rolling Stones helped define one of music’s greatest eras, Jagger’s reflections highlight the deep respect that existed between the two legendary bands. Decades later, the influence of Lennon and McCartney’s songwriting continues to be felt across the industry.

(Photo by Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)