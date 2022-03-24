Miley Cyrus Cancels Headlining Show After Plane Makes Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus was forced to cancel a headlining performance at the Asunciónico Festival after the plane she was in had to make an emergency landing.

Cyrus was headed to the capital of Paraguay on Wednesday morning (March 23) but after her plane was caught in an extreme lighting storm, plans had to change.

The pop star shared a video of lighting flashing outside the plane window on Instagram (see below) as well as a photo of the damage to the plane’s outside.

Cyrus wrote, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting (sic),” she explained in the caption of the post. “My crew, band, friends, and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were, unfortunately, unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

The video has since been viewed around 1.5 million times.

According to Vanity Fair, the festival was also affected by the weather. Asunción endured flooding on Tuesday. And the event’s Twitter account released a statement that said due to the weather and following the guidance from government authorities, they had to cancel the first day of the fest.

The cancellation also caused Machine Gun Kelly to perform outside of a hotel later that night. Other acts set to play at the festival included Foo Fighters and Doja Cat—but given current weather conditions, it’s unclear if the fest will even go on as planned.

This is the first year of the festival since 2019, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Miley Cyrus Photo: RCA Records