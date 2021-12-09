Carly Pearce, Female Vocalist of the Year, Makes ‘The Voice’ Debut

CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Carly Pearce made her The Voice debut for the season’s semi-finals on December 7. Pearce sang a heartfelt version of her song “29” on the show. The song is the title track off of her latest record of the same name, which was released in February of 2021.

Written by Pearce, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, Pearce glides through the powerful lyrics singing, The year that I got married and divorced / Held on for dear life but I still fell off the horse / From a Miss to Mrs. / Then the other way around / The year I was goin’ live it up / Now I’m never going to live it down.”

“Writing 29 brought me out of such a lost space and helped me heal so feeling the connections these songs have created reminded me that we’re not alone,” Pearce said in a statement. “I was so grateful to share ’29’ for my first appearance on The Voice! As my world shifted from despair to joy, I know the value of a show that gives dreamers like me a chance to sing their truth.”

Check out Pearce’s eloquent performance below:

The Voice coaches, John Legend and Blake Shelton, also performed at the semi-finals with songs “You Deserve it All” and “Come Back as a Country Boy,” respectively.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC.