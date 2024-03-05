Carrie Underwood Hypes Her Return to the Grand Ole Opry With Stellar “Out of That Truck” Performance

Last May, Carrie Underwood celebrated her 15th year as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. This spring, fans can once again watch the eight-time GRAMMY winner perform on the legendary stage.

Underwood teased her April 13 return to country music’s biggest stage in an Instagram video Friday (March 1.) The clip shows a spirited performance of “Out of That Truck,” the third single from her 2022 album Denim and Rhinestones, during a June 2023 Opry appearance.

“We’re headed back to the @Opry for TWO shows on April 13!” the country singer wrote in the caption. “Tickets available now at opry.com.”

Carrie Underwood Is A Frequent Flyer at the Opry

It’s tough to remember a time when Underwood wasn’t a household name. The now 40-year-old Oklahoman burst into the international spotlight after winning the fourth season of American Idol — the first country star to take home the title.

Two weeks later, Underwood made her Grand Ole Opry debut on June 10, 2005. The “Before He Cheats” singer was a nervous wreck beforehand, according to her online Opry profile. The thunderous applause likely eased her nerves, however.

“It’s kind of magical,” Underwood gushed after finishing her two-song set. “I don’t feel like I deserve this at all.”

Randy Travis surprised Underwood three years later with an invitation to become a standing member. Fellow Oklahoman Garth Brooks welcomed the “All-American Girl” songstress with a trophy during her spring induction ceremony.

See Carrie Underwood in Vegas

In addition to her Opry performance, Underwood is also promoting the 2024 leg of her Reflection residency in Las Vegas. The 2024 leg begins March 6 and runs through Oct. 26.

Underwood’s residency has been drawing crowds to The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas since 2021. As with most Vegas events, Reflection is an immersive experience. Underwood’s powerful vocals could stand on their own, but viewers can also enjoy advanced visual and audio technology, pyrotechnics and special effects.

“This show is so well thought out and it is a perfect reflection of her and what a career she has built,” Miranda Lambert said of her good friend’s Vegas residency. “Carrie, you are an icon in every sense of the word.”

Featured image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Schmidt Relations