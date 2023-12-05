Miranda Lambert Celebrates 40th Birthday in Extravagant Style

Celebrating her 40th birthday, singer Miranda Lambert closed out her 30s with a music career that seems to grow with each passing year. Just taking a look, the singer won the Female Vocalist of the Year at the ACM Awards for nine consecutive years. She was also the first woman to win Album of the Year at the CMA Awards twice. And let’s not forget about her three Grammy Awards. From finishing third on Nashville Star, the singer proved herself an iconic country star. And as any star, her birthday celebration matched her vibrant style.

Videos by American Songwriter

Completely taking over the honky tonk, Billy Bob’s, for her birthday, Lambert posted a collage of photos from the night she labeled, “Billy Bob’s Texas Boot Scootin’ 40th.” If the photos below weren’t enough, the singer took a moment in her post to praise the people who put the party together. She insisted the event was “the absolute best birthday my Texas heart could ask for.”

For dedicated fans of Lambert, they might point out that the singer turned 40 several weeks ago. And they would be right as her birthday is November 10. But according to the artist, she has just been overwhelmed. Captioning her photos, Lambert wrote, “There are so many pics full of joy and smile’s so I’m gonna keep on posting’! That’s why it has taken me 3 weeks to post these. I’ve just been overwhelmed with gratitude and love for everyone that came to scoot your boots with me. I love all of y’all so so so much. Cheers to 40!”

Miranda Lambert recently announced nine final Las Vegas Residency dates for 2024. Don’t wait around to reserve your spot. Lambert’s shows tend to sell out fast!

Heading Back To Vegas

While the birthday event welcomed numerous friends and family of Lambert, the party consisted of performances by the Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, and even Adam Hood. Fashioned with a stylish jumpsuit, the star was nothing but smiles throughout the night before she jetted back to Las Vegas for her Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency.

[RELATED: Miranda Lambert Announces Final Las Vegas Residency Dates for 2024]

While holding a residency in Las Vegas appeared to thrill Lambert, she admitted to spending way too much time on the road throughout her life. She explained, “As someone who’s lived on a bus and toured from city-to-city for more than half my life, having a Vegas residency has been such a fun change of pace creatively.”

(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)