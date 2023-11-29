Missed the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Presale? Here’s How You Can Still Get Tickets Early

Presale registration to the Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds 2024 Tour is officially over. And if you missed the presale, you’re not alone. When the Stones announced their upcoming road trip, fans flocked to register for their exclusive presale, and supplies went quickly.

You may have even registered, but failed to receive a code, as the systems were overloaded by overpowering demand for these coveted tickets.

But fret not: you can still secure early bird tickets to the Hackney Diamonds Tour – if you know where to look.

Early access tickets to the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds tour are now available on Stubhub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. 

See the list of full dates below and find out if the Stones are coming to a stage near you.

General onsale begins Friday, December 1 – but why wait? Act now to get the best seats before the prices go through the roof. Don’t miss your chance to see the Rolling Stones’ legendary stage act – you can still beat the crowd and get some great seats to this history-making tour.

The Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds Tour Dates

April 28, 2024 – Houston, TX  @ NRG Stadium                    

May 2, 2024 – New Orleans, LA @ Jazz Fest 

May 7, 2024 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium           

May 11, 2024 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium               

May 15, 2024 – Seattle, WA  @ Lumen Field                          

May 23, 2024 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium                   

May 30, 2024 – Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium                    

June 3, 2024 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium     

June 7, 2024 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium     

June 11, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field          

June 15, 2024 – Cleveland, OH @ Cleveland Browns Stadium   

June 20, 2024 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High   

June 27, 2024 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field                               

July 5, 2024 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place                                    

July 10, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium                             

July 17, 2024 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium                           

