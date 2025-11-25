Snoop Dogg Hits ‘The Voice’s Last Mic Drop Button of the Season for Incredible Marvin Gaye Cover

Snoop Dogg knew he was waiting for something special when it came to the Mic Drop Button. During the Nov. 24 episode of The Voice, the coach waited until the last Knockout of the season to hand out the honor.

Videos by American Songwriter

Snoop’s selection came down to the wire, but it was worth the wait. For the Knockout in question, Snoop paired Yoshihanaa with Lauren Anderson.

Anderson delivered a spectacular performance of Pink’s 2012 hit, “Try.” Afterwards, the coaches praised Anderson’s stage presence and overall improvement throughout the competition.

However, it was Yoshihanaa’s time on stage that left her coach in awe. For her Knockout performance, Yoshihanaa covered Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell’s 1968 track, “You’re All I Need to Get By.”

After her performance, the coaches complimented Yoshihanaa’s control, range, and power. Snoop reiterated the sentiment, before selecting her as the winner of the Knockout. Then, the proud coach took it one step further when he hit the Mic Drop Button for her.

“She did everything but drop the mic, so it was my job to drop it on her behalf,” Snoop quipped to the cameras. “She has that star quality that could actually win The Voice.”

What to Know About The Voice‘s Mic Drop Button

New this season, the Mic Drop Button allowed each coach—Snoop is joined by Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan—to hit their button one time during the Knockout Round.

The four lucky contestants who received the honor, which was awarded after an exceptional performance, will be put up for America’s votes. The person with the most votes will get to perform at the Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

Other Mic Drop Button recipients include: Team Bublé’s Max Chambers, who performed Stevie Wonder’s “Don’t You Worry About a Thing;” Team Reba’s Aaron Nichols, who performed The Band of Heathens’ “Hurricane;” and Team Niall’s DEK of Hearts, who performed Lady A’s “What If I Never Get Over You.”

Next up is the Playoffs, where the remaining 16 contestants will fight for a spot in the live finale. Coaches will only be able to bring one person with them to the Lives. However, America will vote to pass two more singer through as wildcard competitors.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Tyler Golden/NBC