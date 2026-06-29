Morgan Wallen Shows Off Bible Verse Written on His Leg Cast During Clemson Concert

Since the release of his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, Morgan Wallen has been nearly untouchable, dominating the charts, selling out stadiums, and continuing to cement himself as one of country music’s biggest stars. With the album going No. 1 all around the world, the singer hoped to capitalize on the success with the I’m the Problem tour. And much like the album, the tour proved so successful that Wallen launched the Still the Problem Tour. While thousands traveled to Clemson to see Wallen live, many noticed a cast on the singer’s leg that featured a unique Bible verse.

Although not one to attend award shows or give lengthy interviews, Wallen has often discussed his faith. And during night two in Clemson, fans pointed to his leg wrapped in a cast. The cast revealed a verse, Joshua 2:21.

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Looking at the verse, Joshua 2:21 reads, “‘Let it be as you say,’ she replied, and she sent them away. And when they had gone, she tied the scarlet cord in the window.” Labeled the Promise of Rahab, the verse surrounded several themes of God’s salvation. According to Bible.Art, “Joshua 2:21 is an inspiring verse that highlights the themes of faith, obedience, redemption, and the universal nature of God’s salvation. It serves as a reminder that God’s favor is not limited by human boundaries or prejudices, and that all who believe in Him and act in faith can experience His saving grace.”

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Morgan Wallen Is A Fan Of Adding Faith To His Music

As for why Wallen decided to write the verse on his cast – that remains unknown for now. But any fan of the singer knows how much he loves to add symbolism to his songs and performances.

Once discussing his faith, Wallen revealed how he slipped religious tones in his music whenever it felt right. “You know, me as a Christian, I think anytime that I can throw little hints of that in my music, I’m always all for it.”

While fans continued to speculate and discuss the Bible verse, Wallen prepared to hit the road with Gavin Adcock, Hudson Westbrook, Brooks & Dunn, and Ella Langley. Over the next month, he will travel to Baltimore and Ann Arbor, before finishing up on August 1, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Morgan Wallen’s One Night At A Time 2024)