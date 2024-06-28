Nada Surf Release Poignant Video for “New Propeller” From Their Upcoming Album ‘Moon Mirror’

Alt-rockers Nada Surf will release their tenth studio album Moon Mirror via New West Records in September. Last month, they released “In Front of Me Now” as the first single from the album. Today (June 28), the band shared the standout track “New Propeller.” Watch the poignant Mark Pellington-directed video for the song below.

Videos by American Songwriter

Nada Surf is already seeing renewed success with songs from Moon Mirror. The lead single “In Front of Me Now” put the band on a Billboard airplay chart for the first time since their 1996 breakout single “Popular” when it debuted in the top 40 of the publication’s Adult Alternative Airplay survey last month.

[RELATED: Frontman Matthew Caws Shares the Domestic Misadventure Behind “In Front of Me Now,” Nada Surf’s First U.S. Chart Hit in 28 Years]

Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws on “New Propeller”

Nada Surf’s Matthew Caws spoke about “New Propeller” which he calls a “rumination on changes” in a press release. “It’s probable that during most years, most decades, we’ve felt that the present is peeling away from the past, that things are taking a new turn, sometimes a darker one,” Caws shared.

“These last years have been no exception. It feels obvious to say that things are changing faster than ever, but they really are. AI is a new frontier that is raising so many questions, and it’s undeniable that we’re in a different political world than we were a few years ago,” he added. “Mark Pellington helped us explore the murky waters of the present with our ‘Just Wait’ video in 2021 and now he’s helping us again.”

Caws went on to say, “It’s unavoidable that parts of our lives will change, and some parts may be erased, but I feel hopeful knowing that as long as we have each other and keep a sense of community, we’ll be able to live out our days feeling alive and present.”

About the video, Pellington said, “We filmed real people affected by this new world — working, living, reading, teaching, with images as metaphor, abstraction and as cryptic remnants of progress, exploring issues of nature vs. consumerism, nostalgia, the cost of progress and perhaps the eternal quest for connection and simplicity joy.”

Moon Mirror Tracklist and Pre-Order Info

Moon Mirror will drop on September 13 via New West Records. It will be available across streaming platforms, on CD, and standard black vinyl. Additionally, A limited 2-LP Moon Mirror (Reflection) – Deluxe Edition will be available on “Galaxy Splatter” color vinyl. It will feature a bonus LP including 10 original demos for the album recorded by Caws. The Deluxe Edition will also be available as a limited 2-CD version.

A limited Opaque Jade color vinyl edition including an orange flexi disc single featuring an exclusive, unreleased recording will be available via Rough Trade. A limited Coke bottle clear color vinyl edition will also be available via Independent Retailers worldwide. Pre-order your copy today from New West Records.

Tracklist:

“Second Skin” “In Front of Me Now” “Moon Mirror” “Losing” “Intel and Dreams” “The One You Want” “New Propeller” “Open Seas” “X Is You” “Give Me the Sun” “Floater”

Featured Image by Paloma Bomé