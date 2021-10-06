Nancy Wilson Releases Extended Version of Eddie Van Halen Tribute, “4 Edward With Love”

Nancy Wilson, the uber-talented longtime lead guitar player for the Northwest-born band, Heart, has released an extended acoustic version of her Eddie Van Halen tribute song, “4 Edward.” The extended version is now called, “4 Edward With Love.”

The original song was released on Wilson’s debut solo album, You and Me, from earlier this year. Wilson released her new version Monday (October 4). Listen to the extended version here.

Wilson and Van Halen, who were two of the greatest guitar players of the 20th century, were friends. In a long interview with Guitar World, Wilson talked about their relationship.

In that interview, Wilson shares, “Eddie actually complimented me on my acoustic playing and I said, ‘Oh, coming from you, that’s everything.’ And I asked him, ‘Why don’t you play more acoustic yourself?’ And he goes, ‘Well, you know, I don’t really have one.’ I told him, ‘I’m giving you this one right now!’ I think we were backstage and I said, ‘Give that man a guitar!’”

