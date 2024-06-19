Nashville Singer-Songwriter Terri Lynn Kathey Found Dead Near Chattanooga

Nashville-based blues and gospel singer/songwriter Terri Lynn Kathey went missing on Sunday (June 16). Sadly, authorities have reported that they found her deceased near Chattanooga. She was 71 years old.

According to Chattanooga’s News Channel 9, authorities report Kathey’s body was found in her car at the Monteagle Welcome Center yesterday. “I believe detectives have been in touch with the family and local law enforcement in that area,” a police spokesperson said. “Not sure of her cause of death at this point, but appears that it is most like going to be natural,” they added.

According to a Facebook post from a family friend, Kevin Kathey, Terri Lynn’s husband, found her after a long search. At this time, they speculate that she pulled off the highway and had a heart attack in her car. However, as stated above, no official cause of death has been released.

Terri Lynn Kathey’s Management Announces Sad News

Last night, Terri Lynn Kathey’s management company and record label, New Breed Music Group took to Facebook to announce her passing.

“It is with a sad heart to announce Terri Lynn Kathey has gone home to God,” the post began. “We have known each other for 35 years. Terri Lynn allowed us to produce her latest album, Bad Blues Good News, as well as have us as her management company and record label. Terri had the kindest heart and desired to spread God’s word through her music,” they added.

“We will forever miss her beautiful smile and inspiration. … Her love of God, music, and life will be remembered for generations to come through her music. We love you, Terri Lynn, sing with God’s angels,” the post continued. They then invited everyone to join them in prayer for the late singer/songwriter’s friends, family, and loved ones.

Her latest album, Bad Blues Good News is available for purchase on her website. It is also available across streaming platforms. It contains 12 tracks of Kathey’s signature blend of blues and gospel.

Terri Lynn is survived by her husband Kevin and two daughters, Lisa and Karole.

Featured Image by TerriLynnKathey.com