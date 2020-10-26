Neil Diamond remains strong and active in 2020. The Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee has been hard at work this year and, on November 20, fans will be able to hear Diamond doing what he does best with the release of a new studio album, Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds.

The new album finds the thirteen-time Grammy nominee rearranging, reharmonizing and reinterpreting 14 classics from his stellar catalog of songs, backed by the renowned London Symphony Orchestra.

Watch and listen to the reimagined “Heartlight,” taken from the upcoming Capitol Records release, below.

Pre-order Neil Diamond With The London Symphony Orchestra, Classic Diamonds here.

Diamond’s Parkinson’s disease diagnosis announcement in 2018 curtailed his touring plans (though he did tell American Songwriter at a Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony, “I’m a little bored, so I think I’ll have to go out and do some shows. Music is my passion”), but it hasn’t kept the songwriting legend from making music at home and in collaboration across the world.

Recorded at both the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London and Neil Diamond’s studio in Los Angeles, the album was produced by Grammy®-winning producer/arranger Walter Afanasieff and co-arranged by Afanasieff and Grammy® winning conductor/arranger William Ross, who also conducted The London Symphony Orchestra for the recording.

Classic Diamonds Neil Diamond with The London Symphony Orchestra

“Neil Diamond is simply one of the most important vocalists and songwriters in the history of popular music, and this majestic new album shines a beautiful spotlight on some of his greatest works. Classic Diamonds is a glorious addition to Neil’s body of work, and we are proud to be presenting it to listeners around the world,” Steve Barnett, Chairman & CEO of Capitol Music Group said.

Full tracklist:

Beautiful Noise

I Am…I Said

I’m A Believer

Song Sung Blue

September Morn

America

Holly Holy

You Don’t Bring Me Flowers

Play Me

Love On The Rocks

Heartlight

I’ve Been This Way Before

Sweet Caroline

Photo Credit: Ari Michelson