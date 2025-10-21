Michael Bublé Says 14-Year-Old Max Chambers Has the “Potential to Become a Star” After Amazing ‘The Voice’ Battle

Michael Bublé’s youngest contestant may be one of his most talented too. During the Oct. 20 episode of The Voice, 14-year-old Max Chambers competed against Aarik Duncan in the Battle Round.

Bublé picked Bill Withers and Grover Washington, Jr.’s “Just the Two of Us” for the guys to sing, a perfect selection to show off each of their voices.

Advisor Kelsea Ballerini was blown away by the pair in rehearsals. She praised Duncan’s “warmth and richness,” and complimented Chambers’ “sweet voice.”

“It’s going to come down to the performance and me having the integrity to make an honest decision,” Bublé told the cameras of who would ultimately win the Battle. “Who was the best that day?”

That turned out to be a hard question to answer, since both guys brought their all to the Battle.

While Snoop Dogg said that both Chambers and Duncan were good enough to stay on the show, he’d pick the former. Niall Horan agreed with Snoop, but Reba McEntire did not.

When it came time for Bublé to make the call, he expressed awe over Duncan’s “gorgeous tonal quality,” and Chambers’ ability to hit impressive notes.

In the end, Bublé selected Chambers for one reason, telling the cameras, “Max has the ability and potential to become a star.”

What to Know About ‘The Voice’ Star Max Chambers

Though Chambers is only 14, he has a wealth of experience. The teen played a young Michael Jackson in Broadway’s MJ: The Musical.

He brought that know-how to The Voice‘s Blind Auditions, performing Jackson 5’s “I Want You Back.” Both Bublé and McEntire turned around for Chambers, but the up-and-comer picked the former as his coach.

Now, Chambers will move on to the Knockout Round. During that portion of the competition, they’ll go head-to-head, singing a solo performance against another member of their team.

Those who are still alive will then move to the Playoffs, which will severely narrow down the field of artists who will make it onto the Live shows.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC