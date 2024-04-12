New Country and Americana Albums for April 12, 2024: New Music from Connie Smith, ERNEST, and More

We’ve come to the end of another long workweek and we’ve got another stack of new country and Americana albums to carry us into the weekend. Today’s collection includes a new release from a country legend, the reclaiming of an iconic songwriter’s work, and the debut release from a viral social media sensation. In short, there’s something for everyone this week.

Viral sensation and folk-pop singer/songwriter Max McNown released his debut full-length Wandering today. Inspired by artists like Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers, McNown has already seen success on social media. Now, he’s stepping into the wider world.

My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall reclaims and reimagines the songs of hit songwriter, educator, and best-selling author Alice Randall. She holds the distinction of being the first Black woman to write a No. 1 country hit. A group of Black female artists including Adia Victoria, Allison Russell, Rhiannon Giddens, and Rissi Palmer reimagines 11 of Randall’s songs on the collection.

Standout Releases

Today is a great day for fans of classic country music, as illustrated by this pair of new albums. The first is from a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an undisputed legend. The other is from an American Idol alum and pedal steel wizard who channels the classic country sound.

Legendary country vocalist Connie Smith released her new album Love, Prison, Wisdom and Heartaches today. In it, she takes on songs made famous by some of her peers. Throughout the album, she pays homage to Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, George Jones, Dottie West, Roy Acuff, and more. About the collection, she said that she doesn’t see this as a cover album. Instead, she said, “I’m singin’ on behalf of my friends, hoping to share them while passing along their songs.”

Backed by her husband and producer Marty Stuart’s band, The Fabulous Superlatives, Smith has created a stunning collection of classic country songs that will surely please those who long for the traditional sound.

Standout Tracks: “Beneath Still Waters,” “World of Forgotten People,” “The Fugitive”

Those who are looking for a younger artist who is channeling the ‘90s country sound to great effect need to hear Alex Miller’s new EP. My Daddy’s Dad features five certified country bangers. Solid songwriting, and undeniably country instrumentation lay the foundation for Miller’s incredible voice.

The collection features two outside cuts—“She Makes Dirt Look Good” and “Oh, Odessa”— and three Miller co-writes. The former are solid songs. However, the Kentucky native truly shines on the tracks he co-penned for the EP.

Standout Tracks: “My Daddy’s Dad,” “The Last House in God’s Country,” “Ain’t Never Saying Never”

New Country and Americana Albums for April 12, 2024

Love, Prison, Wisdom and Heartaches—Connie Smith

Tenderhearted Boys—Will Hoge

Wandering—Max McNown

My Black Country: The Songs of Alice Randall—Various Artists

Eclipse—Emma Zeck

Nashville, Tennessee—ERNEST

Stellar Evolution—Aaron Lee Tasjan

Don’t Forget Me—Maggie Rogers

The Long Way—Nicolette & The Nobodies

Flying on Abraham—Diane Birch

Back to Us—Alex Harris

One Deep River—Mark Knopfler

Sun Without the Heart—Leyla McCalla

All Is Song—Misner and Smith

A Hundred Highways—Moonsville Collective

Food Stamps Don’t Buy Flowers—Caleb Montgomery

Nowhere to Land—JM Stevens

Six Gun Soul—Rick Monroe and the Hitmen

The Newsman: Man of Record—John McEuen

Potholes—Call Me Spinster

Baltic Street Hotel—Sophie Gault

5—Trummors

My Daddy’s Dad EP—Alex Miller

Way Out Here EP—Riley Green

Blue Town EP—The Storm Windows

Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band EP—Ben Fugate & The Burning Trash Band

