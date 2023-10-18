New Covers Album ‘Moping in Style’ to Pay Tribute to Moldy Peaches’ Adam Green’s Solo Career

It is a great time to be a fan of The Moldy Peaches and Adam Green. The fan-favorite indie band reunited last year to release a collection of early songs. Additionally, they plotted shows in Europe as well as New York. Now, a laundry list of indie bands are paying tribute to Green’s songwriting prowess with Moping in Style.

Green and fellow founding member of The Moldy Peaches, Kimya Dawson, embarked on solo careers in 2004. Since then, Green has released eleven solo albums. His debut solo record Garfield dropped in 2002 and his most recent, That Fucking Feeling, came out last year. The upcoming tribute album will feature covers from his two-decade solo career.

Green spoke about the tribute album on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday. “Wanted to tell you all about a beautiful thing that has happened in my life,” he began. “It’s such a special thing filled with so much sweetness. My favorite artists and some of the best songwriters alive right now have recorded a compilation of cover versions of my songs,” Green added.

Going into more detail, Green wrote, “It’s a double album that spans my solo career and the versions are awe-inspiring. Thanks to Turner Cody for making this happen and for Capitane Records and Org Music for releasing the album.”

Moping in Style is available for pre-order now. Those in the United States and Canada can pre-order through Org Music. Those in other locations can order through Capitane Records. The album will be out everywhere on December 1.

Moping in Style: A Tribute to Adam Green Track List

  1. “We’re Not Supposed to Be Lovers”—Regina Spektor and Jack Dishel
  2. “Baby’s Gonna Die Tonight”—The Lemon Twigs
  3. “Musical Ladders”—Father John Misty
  4. “Secret Tongues”—Frankie Cosmos
  5. “Pay the Toll”—Devendra Banhart
  6. “Getting Led”—Bikini Shapiro
  7. “My Shadow Tags on Behind”—The Cribs
  8. “Her Father and Her”—Ben Kweller
  9. “Losing on a Tuesday”—The Lemonheads
  10. “Jessica”—The Libertines
  11. “Never Lift a Finger”—Lou Barlow
  12. “Birthday Mambo”—Rodrigo Amarante
  13. “That Fucking Feeling”—Sean Lennon
  14. “Emily”—Jonathan Radio
  15. “Drugs”—Kyp Malone
  16. “Stadium Soul”—Hubert Lenoir
  17. “Hard to Be a Girl”—The Pirouettes
  18. “Dance with Me”—Joanna Sternberg
  19. “Dreidels of Fire”—Ben Lee
  20. “Friends of Mine”—Vincent Delerm
  21. “Cigarette Burns Forever”—Cut Worms
  22. “Hairy Women”—Turner Cody
  23. “Buddy Bradley”—Herman Dune
  24. “Bartholemew”—Jeffrey Lewis
  25. “Musical Ladders”(alternate version)—The Dooors

