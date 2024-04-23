New Episodes of ‘Behind the Music’ Will Feature Trace Adkins, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Bell Biv DeVoe

VH1’s Behind the Music became a favorite TV show among music fans in the late ‘90s. Each episode allowed viewers to look into the lives of their favorite musicians. The series humanized megastars and showed the struggles behind some of the biggest names across multiple genres. However, it unfortunately came to an end in 2014. Then, in 2021, a revived and revamped version of the show started airing on Paramount+. Next month, the streaming platform will roll out a new season.

New episodes of Behind the Music will feature Trace Adkins, Bell Biv DeVoe, and Wolfgang Van Halen. Additionally, the platform will air remastered episodes from previous seasons of the show. Those episodes will feature 50 Cent, Bobby Brown, Ice-T, Milli Vanilli, Sinead O’Connor, and the Notorious B.I.G.

A Closer Look at Upcoming Behind the Music Episodes

No list of hit songs, big albums, and sold-out tours will ever tell the full story of an artist’s life and success. The upcoming episodes of Behind the Music will pull back the curtain on rock royalty, late eighties hitmakers, and one of the biggest names in modern country music.

Trace Adkins has a long list of No. 1 hits and an instantly recognizable voice. However, that’s only the tip of the iceberg. His dramatic story includes a house fire, being shot and almost dying, a stint on Celebrity Apprentice, and so much more. His episode of Behind the Music will delve into all of that.

Likewise, Wolfgang Van Halen is rock music royalty. Today, he bridges the gap between leading his band, finding a unique sound, and honoring his father’s legacy. His story of trauma and triumph will be at the center of one of the new episodes of the show.

After Bobby Brown left New Edition to seek solo success, three of the remaining members formed a group, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ronnie DeVoe formed Bell Biv DeVoe in 1989. They made their mark on the music world by spearheading the new jack swing movement of the ‘90s—blending soul and R&B with hip-hop. Behind the Music will look into their formation, biggest hit, highs, and lows.

New episodes of Behind the Music come to Paramount + starting May 1.

Featured Image by David A. Smith/Getty Images