New Kids on the Block Announce Magic Summer 2024 Tour Featuring Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

Get ready to take a trip back in time with New Kids on the Block. The iconic boy band is hitting the road for their Magic Summer 2024 Tour next June. They’ll also be bringing some special nostalgic guests along for the ride.
Longtime BlockHeads will be excited to hear that NKOTB are striving to recreate the magic of their legendary 1990 Magic Summer Tour. Additionally, they’re cranking the nostalgia up to 11 with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. For longtime fans, it will be like a trip back to the ’90s. At the same time, newer fans will get a glimpse into what it was like to be alive in the “late 1900s.”
The original Magic Summer Tour featured stage magician Harry Blackstone Jr. He helped the band weave illusions and magic into their performances. Their 2024 tour won’t include an illusionist, though. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any magic on the stage. “The true ‘magic’ of this tour is the music, the moments, and the memories that we get to create—and recreate—with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years will make for a most magical time indeed,” he added.
Tickets go on sale to Citi cardholders and fan club members first on Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Then, they go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available through LiveNation. Tickets are also available for purchase via StubHub.
You can watch New Kids on the Block flex their multi-generational appeal and their throwback action figures in the tour announcement video below.
New Kids on the Block Magic Summer 2024 Tour Dates
- 06/14, 2024—Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
- 06/15, 2024—Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- 06/18, 2024—Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
- 06/19, 2024—Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
- 06/21, 2024—Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
- 06/22, 2024—Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis
- 06/23, 2024—Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Amphitheater
- 06/25, 2024—Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
- 06/26, 2024—Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
- 06/28, 2024—Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
- 06/29, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
- 07/01, 2024—Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater
- 07/02, 2024—Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
- 07/03, 2024—Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 07/05, 2024—Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
- 07/06, 2024—Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
- 07/07, 2024—Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 07/09, 2024—Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
- 07/10, 2024—Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
- 07/12, 2024—Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- 07/13, 2024—The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
- 07/14, 2024—Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
- 07/16, 2024—Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
- 07/17, 2024—Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
- 07/19, 2024—Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 07/20, 2024—West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- 07/21, 2024—Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
- 07/25, 2024—Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
- 07/26, 2024—Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- 07/27, 2024—Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
- 07/28, 2024—Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
- 08/01, 2024—Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
- 08/02, 2024—Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
- 08/03, 2024—Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
- 08/04, 2024—Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- 08/08, 2024—Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
- 08/09, 2024—Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
- 08/10, 2024—Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
- 08/11, 2024—Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC
- 08/15, 2024—Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann
- 08/16, 2024—Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- 08/17, 2024—Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
- 08/22, 2024—Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
- 08/23, 2024—Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
- 08/24, 2024—Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 08/25, 2024—Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
