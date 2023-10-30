New Kids on the Block Announce Magic Summer 2024 Tour Featuring Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

Get ready to take a trip back in time with New Kids on the Block. The iconic boy band is hitting the road for their Magic Summer 2024 Tour next June. They’ll also be bringing some special nostalgic guests along for the ride.

Longtime BlockHeads will be excited to hear that NKOTB are striving to recreate the magic of their legendary 1990 Magic Summer Tour. Additionally, they’re cranking the nostalgia up to 11 with special guests Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff. For longtime fans, it will be like a trip back to the ’90s. At the same time, newer fans will get a glimpse into what it was like to be alive in the “late 1900s.”

The original Magic Summer Tour featured stage magician Harry Blackstone Jr. He helped the band weave illusions and magic into their performances. Their 2024 tour won’t include an illusionist, though. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any magic on the stage. “The true ‘magic’ of this tour is the music, the moments, and the memories that we get to create—and recreate—with our amazing fans each night,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. “Feeling all the nostalgic feels of the original Magic Summer, with the bond that we’ve shared throughout the years will make for a most magical time indeed,” he added.

Tickets go on sale to Citi cardholders and fan club members first on Wednesday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Then, they go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available through LiveNation. Tickets are also available for purchase via StubHub.

You can watch New Kids on the Block flex their multi-generational appeal and their throwback action figures in the tour announcement video below.

06/14, 2024—Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/15, 2024—Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

06/18, 2024—Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/19, 2024—Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

06/21, 2024—Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/22, 2024—Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

06/23, 2024—Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Amphitheater

06/25, 2024—Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/26, 2024—Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/28, 2024—Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

06/29, 2024—Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

07/01, 2024—Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Theater

07/02, 2024—Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

07/03, 2024—Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

07/05, 2024—Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

07/06, 2024—Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/07, 2024—Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/09, 2024—Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

07/10, 2024—Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

07/12, 2024—Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

07/13, 2024—The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

07/14, 2024—Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/16, 2024—Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

07/17, 2024—Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

07/19, 2024—Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/20, 2024—West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/21, 2024—Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/25, 2024—Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

07/26, 2024—Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/27, 2024—Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/28, 2024—Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

08/01, 2024—Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

08/02, 2024—Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

08/03, 2024—Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/04, 2024—Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/08, 2024—Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/09, 2024—Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

08/10, 2024—Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/11, 2024—Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

08/15, 2024—Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

08/16, 2024—Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/17, 2024—Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/22, 2024—Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/23, 2024—Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/24, 2024—Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/25, 2024—Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center



