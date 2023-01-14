Taylor Swift Performs “Anti-Hero” Live for the First Time at The 1975’s London Show

As always, Taylor Swift steals the show.

The pop superstar made a surprise appearance during The 1975’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. In television sitcom fashion, the singer was welcomed onstage through a side door that was a part of the band’s home set-up.

In a fan-captured video, Swift is seen in a silvery mini-dress and wielding an acoustic guitar. The night saw her cover The 1975’s fan-favorite “The City,” as well as grace fans with a first-ever live performance of her Midnights hit, “Anti-Hero.”

Catch a glimpse of the moment, below, in which stunned fans sing along to the instant classic.

🎥| The crowd singing along to "Anti-Hero" tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZmaB6MiLVD — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 12, 2023

Swift’s 2022 release of Midnights was breaking records the moment it was released. Lumped into that success has been “Anti-Hero,” a song that recently secured Swift the bragging rights as the first artist to top Billboard’s Radio Songs chart in the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s.

It was recently revealed that The 1975 were almost featured on the album as a part of a collaboration that was ultimately nixed. The band’s frontman Matty Healy shared in an interview, “We actually worked a bit on [Midnights] but then the version of it never came out.”

Giving little detail as to why, Healy simply explained, “It was for reasons that are not to be criticized. She’s amazing.”

Swift will soon embark on her highly publicized The Eras Tour, an endeavor from which much ticketing controversy has sprung. After millions of fans signed on to purchase pre-sale tickets to the tour’s extensive North American leg, Ticketmaster crashed, then ultimately cancelled public sales due to “extraordinarily high demands.” Consumers were outraged with fans going as far as staging take-downs of the ticketing site, gathering en masse, and filing lawsuits against Ticketmaster.

Despite the controversy, The Eras Tour kicks off on March 18 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and concludes in Los Angeles, California on August 9 at SoFi Stadium. The tour will feature support from special guests, like Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, and more.

Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images