New Song Saturday! Hear New Tracks from Mitski, the Grateful Dead, Offset and More

Music can make your day. One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, and the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs.

To that end, we wanted to share 11 new works of music to brighten your day and share the good word of composition. So, with that in mind, here are 11 songs for you today.

1. Mitski

Mitski announced her forthcoming new album, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We, which is set to drop later this year. The new record, which comes on the heels of her 2022 project, Laurel Hell, will include the new single, “Bug Like an Angel.” Check out the new single below. (And for a deep dive into the song’s writing process, click here.)

2. The Grateful Dead

The iconic Bay Area-born band The Grateful Dead is set to release a 50th anniversary edition of its album, Wake of the Flood. With the news, the band also shared a never-before-heard demo of the song, “Eyes Of The World.”

3. Sa-Roc

The skilled rapper Sa-Roc released her latest single, “Take To Me Nice,” which showcases the vocalist’s knack for wordplay and stentorian prowess on the beat. Sa-Roc is also headed out on tour next month to celebrate the new single.

4. Kassa Overall

The bi-coastal neo-jazz artist Kassa Overall released his latest music video for the track “Going Up,” which features Lil B, Shabazz Palaces, Francis and the Lights. Overall, who is as melodic as he is dissonant, innovative as he is traditional, shines in the work. Check out the offering from the all-star collection on Overall’s new album, Animals, out now.

5. Offset featuring Cardi B

Acclaimed rapper Offset, who rose to fame with Migos, released his first single from his forthcoming album. That track, “Jealousy,” features his romantic partner and uber-popular performer, Cardi B. Check out the new offering from the superstars below.

6. Soccer Mommy

Popular bedroom pop artist Soccer Mommy shared a new cover of Sheryl Crow’s popular summer anthem, “Soak up the Sun.” The percussive, electric guitar-driven song features both imagination and a bit of nostalgia.

7. NLE Choppa

One of the rising names in rap, Memphis lyricist NLE Choppa released his latest song, “It’s Getting Hot,” which features an homage to early 2000s hit rapper Nelly. Check out the new offering from the scalding emcee below.

8. Vic Mensa featuring Ty Dolla $ign

These two high-profile artists linked up for a new single, “Eastside Girl.” The new song is one of several from Mensa already this summer—could something major be on the horizon? Either way, check out the Chicago-born Mensa with the L.A.-born Ty Dolla $ign below.

9. Jessie Ware

British artist Jessie Ware shared her latest music video, “Freak Me Now,” which features electronic pop artist Róisín Murphy. The lively new work comes from Ware’s 2023 album, That! Feels Good!, which is out now.

10. Dope Lemon

Australian indie artist Dope Lemon has shared his latest single, “Miami Baby.” The song comes ahead of Dope Lemon’s forthcoming new album, Kimosabè. Check out the mellow, acoustic-driven tune below, and imagine yourself in a hammock all day long.

11. Matteo Bocelli

Son of Italian singer Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli released his newest single, “Chasing Stars,” which was written by Ed Sheeran and his brother Matthew Sheeran. Sings Matteo, When I was younger, my father was my hero / Let me hop on his shoulders, we sang to the moon. Check out the new song below.

