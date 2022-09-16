BLEU and Nicki Minaj Team Up for the Heartsick Single ‘Love In The Way’

Singer-rapper BLEU, formerly Yung Bleu, has enlisted rhyming assistance from all-star Nicki Minaj.

Dropping today (Sept. 16), their collaborative single “Love In The Way” has a dance-inducing groove and features a sample of the song “Whole” by Sam Thompkins. A hypnotizing beat paired with BLEU’s soothing vocals, “Love In The Way” is a heartsick track about the struggle to move on from a love long since lost. It hurts to love again and it’s all because of you, sings the 28-year-old Alabama artist.

The “Super Bass” rapper’s matter-of-fact verses give an edginess to the song’s vulnerability. What you expect? You never had a queen on deck / I never was the type to be next, I’m the type to be kept, Minaj rhymes with her signature forget-you attitude.

BLEU debuted his music in the summer of 2021 with the album Moon Boy and hasn’t slowed since. Breaking through with “You’re Mines Still,” featuring Drake, emotionally-charged heartbreak bangers seem to be his calling card. Since his debut, BLEU has released the EP No, I’m Not OK and continues to team up on several star-studded singles.

“Love In The Way” follows Minaj’s recently released instant hit “Super Freaky Girl,” which debuted at No. 1. The song marks her first No. 1 solo single. Shortly after the song dropped, the rapper released “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix),” a collaborative new cut that features JT, BIA, Katie Got Bandz, Akbar V, and Maliibu Miitch. In August, the rapper was the recipient of this year’s Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs where she stunned with a career-spanning performance.

This week (Sept. 12), however, the star has been in the headlines for something other than music. Minaj is suing a gossip blogger for posting defamatory comments, accusing Minaj of being a “cokehead” and insulting her one-year-old son.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)